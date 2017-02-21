BOE sued for personal injury

LOGAN, W.Va. — A Logan County mother is suing the local board of education, alleging negligence in failing to prevent injuries to her son.

Ashton Kinser, a minor, by and through his mother, Amber Kinser, filed a complaint Jan. 23 in Logan Circuit Court against the Logan County Board of Education, alleging failure to to exercise reasonable care to protect children playing in the field house.

According to the complaint, on in Oct. 24, 2015, Ashton Kinser was seriously injured while playing at Logan Memorial Field House during a youth cheerleading event when a maintenance department golf cart lunged forward, crushing his foot beneath the front wheel. The suit says Kinser has suffered injuries to his mind and body, loss of enjoyment of life and medical expenses.

The plaintiffs allege the board of ed negligently created and maintained a dangerous attraction and failed to protect Ashton Kinser from the dangerous condition.

The Kinsers seek trial by jury, judgment in an amount exceeding the jurisdictional limits of the court, costs of court, and all other equitable relief. She is represented by attorney Christian R. Harris of Williamson, W.Va.

Logan Circuit Court Case number 17-c-36

