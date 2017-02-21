Shooting victim dies

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Troopers said a man shot Friday afternoon in Chapmanville by his brother has died, and court records indicate the brother has now been charged with first-degree murder.

Charles Kinney, who was shot in the leg in the incident that occurred on Thunder Road, died over the weekend, troopers said.

Billy Joe Kinney, 62, who is accused in the shooting, had been charged with malicious wounding, but a complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court said he is now charged with first-degree murder.

Troopers have still not released information on what caused the argument leading to the shooting.

Billy Kinney is currently being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail.

