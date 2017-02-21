Man arrested for sexual abuse of minor

MAN, W.Va. — A Logan resident was recently arrested for inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

Deputy R.L. Johnson, with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department reports he spoke with the 16 year old victim who explained Robert Bringle, 25, of Logan, had been stalking them on Facebook.

The victim reportedly explained Bringle was using several accounts on the social media network to stalk them and had sent them sexually explicit images.

The victim reportedly informed Bringle of their age and asked to be left alone.

Bringle reportedly would wait for the victim to exit the school bus and attempt to make contact with them.

One such incident reportedly involved Bringle making inappropriate sexual contact with the victim.

The victim’s father reportedly witnessed Bringle with the victim.

The criminal complaint filed by Johnson notes, “The victim’s father observed the victim and defendant off the roadway and attempted to get to the victim when the defendant fled from him. The father was in the area looking the victim because [they] had not made it home from school at the appropriate time and he was concerned for [their] well being.

Bringle was charged with sexual abuse in the third degree, distribution of obscene matter to minor, stalking and harassing by electronic devices.

Criminal complaints are public information and any charges contained therein are merely accusations. Anyone accused of a crime should be considered innocent until they are proven guilty.

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]

