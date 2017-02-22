Women’s caucus to highlight ‘Women in Racing’

Press Release

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Delegate Jill Upson, R-Jefferson, today announced the first meeting of the Women’s Caucus of the 83rd Legislature will take place Wednesday in the Governor’s Cabinet Meeting and Conference Room at the state Capitol.

“The Women’s Caucus is a bipartisan group of lawmakers who want to raise awareness of issues important to the women of West Virginia,” said Upson, who is beginning her third year as chairwoman of the caucus. “This will be the first year we are going to invite our counterparts in the Senate to join us in the House for this caucus.”

Upson said she would like the caucus to focus on ways to promote economic opportunities for women. She said Wednesday’s meeting will have a “Women in Racing” theme, and feature guests who can talk about opportunities in the thoroughbred racing industry.

“Thoroughbred racing is a tremendous economic engine in the Eastern Panhandle, and is an industry that presents great opportunities for women,” Upson said. “We want to highlight those opportunities and see what we can do to promote growth in this industry.”

Upson said she hopes the bipartisan caucus will help women in both parties unite to give a more powerful voice to advocate for issues important to women across the state.

“We’ve had incredible political shifts in the state over the past few years, and we hope this caucus not only raises the profile of issues important to West Virginia’s women, but serves to encourage more women to get involved in our political process,” Upson said.

The Women’s Caucus will meet on Wednesday immediately following the conclusion of the House and Senate floor sessions in the Governor’s Cabinet Meeting and Conference Room, located on the ground floor in the main Capitol building.