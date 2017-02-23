Williamson man arrested for grand larceny

LOGAN, W.Va. — A Williamson, W.Va. resident was arrested in Logan recently after he allegedly attempted to leave the Walmart at Fountain Place Mall without paying for over $1,000 in electronics.

Patrolmen J.P. Ziegler, with the Logan Police Department, reports he responded to the call made by Walmart while being assisted by Patrolmen K.R. Conley.

Ziegler notes that when the officers attempted to make contact with the accused, Jonah Dalton Wilder, 25, of Williamson, he stepped away from his buggy and attempted to run.

Conley reportedly commanded Wilder to place his hands behind his back, but Wilder allegedly failed to comply with the officers’ command.

The criminal complaint filed by Ziegler explains, “The accused was given multiple verbal commands to comply and refused, at which point he was taken to the ground.”

Once Conley took Wilder to the ground, he was still reportedly noncompliant and was placed under arrested.

Wilder had allegedly attempted to pass the point of sale without paying for $1,4045 worth of electronics.

Wilder was arrested for a felony count of grand larceny and obstructing.

If he is found guilty on both counts, Wilder could be forced to spend between one and 10 years in a state correctional facility and pay $2,700 in fines.

Criminal complaints are public information and any charges contained therein are merely accusations. Anyone accused of a crime should be considered innocent until they are proven guilty.

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]

