Loitering problem discussed at LCC

LOGAN, W.Va. — During this week’s meeting of the Logan County Commission, a concerned citizen spoke the commission about a reportedly growing problem with loitering downtown.

Libby Albright, owner of the long-established Nu-Era bakery in downtown Logan, told the commission her business was being negatively affected by loiterers who ask potential customers for money or cigarettes.

Albright noted, “One of the things that bothers me the most is that it’s not just the adults they are stopping anymore and begging.”

Albright recalled a situation where a child whose parent works at a nearby building was frightened when two men reportedly approached him for money.

Customers have reportedly told Albright they would not be back because they were approached for money while trying to patronize the store.

LCC president Danny Godby asked Albright how the situation had affected the store’s sales.

Albright responded her business in the morning and evening had been affected by loiterers.

Vandalism to the store’s sign was also allegedly perpetrated by the loiterers.

Logan County sheriff Sonya Dingess Porter noted, “What I would like to do is reach out to the mayor and Chief Harper to see exactly what we can do to assist them. Since it is their city and their ordinance, I don’t know exactly what they have in place for us to help them enforce.”

Albright noted most of the people are a part of the community who have been around for year, but she added, “There is a new group and that’s what is frightening.”

Albright explained she would never want to speak out against the local homeless shelter which is operated next door saying see often donates to the shelter.

“I don’t want name calling or things like that or pointing out people. This is a problem for downtown Logan and it’s going to spread,” added Albright.

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]

