Salty mess on Buffalo Mtn.

DELBARTON, W.Va. – Several residents on Emory Wolford Drive in Delbarton have expressed a concern over the salt contents left on the hillside above their residences after a tractor trailer overturned on Buffalo Mountain last week.

Resident Wallace Perry contacted the Williamson Daily News voicing his concerns about the situation, “I look out of my picture window in my livingroom and all I see is this mess, I talked to somebody and they told me the trucking company was sending someone to clean it up, but I haven’t seen anyone yet.”

In addition, resident Lois Moore contacted Helen Stanley, Supervisor of Mingo County Guyan Conservation District to express her concern about the potential damage to her trees and other vegetation on her property.

“This situation is not good for the soil; this isn’t Epsom salt we are dealing with. Eventually, when it rains, this salt will run off down the hillside killing any vegetation in its path, including trees, flowers and gardens,” said Stanley.

Stanley also said, “A great concern is the path below this debris runs into Little Buffalo Creek, which is home to minnows, water-dogs and other water species and plant life, that water then feeds into Pigeon Creek which has a near extinct fresh water mussel, and the salt could be fatal to all these water species.”

Over the past week several people have been photographed and caught on video removing the non-damaged bags from the site and leaving behind the damaged bags.

The truck which is owned by B and C Trucking of Lisborn, Ohio was en-route to a Logan, W.Va. business when the accident occurred, several organizations responded to the scene; however, it appears no one knows who is responsible for the clean-up.

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

