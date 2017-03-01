HRDF continues clean-up

LOGAN, W.Va. — The Human Resources Development Foundation (HRDF) is nearly halfway through its year-long charge to clean up the Guyandotte River.

The Logan Banner covered Governor Earl Ray Tomblin’s presentation of a check for $1 million to the HRDF Sept. 23, 2016.

The HRDF employs displaced workers including employed miners.

HRDF employees are working cleaning the river from the R.D. Bailey Dam on the border of Mingo and Wyoming Counties to the border of Logan and Lincoln Counties.

At the presentation, it was explained by then West Virginia Cabinet Secretary for the DEP Randy Huffman the funds would come from taxes and fees collected for solid waste disposal.

The year-long clean up was touted by Tomblin as a means of increasing tourism to the coalfields.

Tombin explained the Guyandotte River is one more piece of the tourism puzzle for the Coalfields saying, “I was very pleased to see Logan Groups were coming together and cleaning up the sections of the Guyandotte. With the event… a couple weeks ago, the Woods and Water [Festival], there was good turnout for that. It’s a different kind of activity for Logan County and all of our towns here.”

So far, the HRDF has reportedly removed around 225 tons of trash from the river.

The trash tonnage does not include around 1250 tires which have also been removed from the river.

The $1 million grant will continue to fund the clean- up effort from the HRDF until October 2017.

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media.

