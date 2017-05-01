Manchin: Deal reached for miners’ healthcare

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A deal has reportedly been reached to secure retired miners’ healthcare benefits.

Senator Joe Manchin announced May 1 Republican and Democratic leadership had agreed to a permanent “pay for” for retired miner’s healthcare benefits which would cost $1.3 billion over the next 10 years.

“You had house leadership which was Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats on the House and Paul Ryan and the Republicans on the house, and the senate would be Chuck Sumer…and Mitch McConnell. So everyone signed off on it.”

Manchin has previously noted around 22,500 retired miners were in danger losing their healthcare by the end of 2017.

Funding for the health care fix will reportedly come from fees from collected by the United States Customs Service.

During a conference call May 1, Manchin explained the funding measure would be included in a continuing budget resolution which would theoretically be voted on by congress May 5 or six.

Manchin noted the deal does not include any funding for retired miners’ pensions, but he stated he would continue seeking a permanent solution for pension funding.

“The sooner we take care of our pensions, the less costly it will be,” commented Manchin.

In 1946, an agreement to end a national UMWA strike known as the Promise of 1946 or the Krug-Lewis Agreement, the federal government guaranteed healthcare and pension benefits for retired miners.

Manchin thanked everyone involved saying, “There’s thanks and praise to everybody that worked so hard. Most importantly, the people that made the difference were the retired miners that came there everyday and spend their days walking halls [of congress] putting real faces to what’s happened to us.”

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]

