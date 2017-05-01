Nationalist rally held in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. – After months of knowing and weeks of preparations it all came to an end Saturday, for law enforcement and city officials in Pikeville.

On Saturday afternoon hundreds of protestors from the tri state area made their way into the city to speak out against the group who refer to themselves as the Traditionalist Worker Party.

Amidst safety concerns local businesses throughout the city closed for the day, University of Pikeville Administrators suggested students leave the city for the weekend and government offices located in the city were closed.

One department in the whom could not close and send all their workers home or tell them not to come into work was the Pike County Detention Center (PCDC). Officials at the jail instead had to work overtime and had to devise a plan for their back-up plan, according to a jail official, the jail normally runs on approximately 11 workers per shift, due to the rally taking place, officials had to step up their game.

Extra staff was called in and a make shift booking area was set up on the third floor of the jail, where up to six individuals could be processed at once, typically the jail can only process two at a time. An extra nurse was brought in and extra help for the kitchen area was on standby.

Two rooms were cleared for the purpose of overcrowding and if the need to separate detainees arose the jail would be equipped to handle the situation.

“The initial plan in case of an emergency is to remove the inmates from the building and take them to the courthouse, however, if a riot broke out this would not be possible, so we had to devise a plan to keep everyone contained to this building,” said Captain J. Tolliver.

Therefore the air conditioning had to be shut down during the time of the rally.

Captain Tolliver said, “If tear gas had to be used it would have came right through the ventilation system and we would have to evacuate the building, and transporting 400 inmates through the middle of a potential riot would not have been a good situation.”

“These inmates and this jail are top priority,” said Jailer Freddie Lewis.

Both Lewis and Tolliver shared the same sentiment as most people, whether in law enforcement or as a concerned citizen, they were prepared for the worse and hoping for the best.

In February, the group, applied for a permit to hold a rally in the city, the request was granted through the City of Pikeville. At the time, Mayor Donavon Blackburn told WSAZ, “The city of Pikeville can confirm that a representative from the Traditional Workers Party recently contacted Pikeville City Hall to request the necessary paperwork to obtain a permit for the right to assemble. They have expressed the desire to hold a rally in downtown Pikeville in front of the Pike County Courthouse on the sidewalk. As the city is required under the 1st amendment constitutional right of free speech and assembly, the permit was granted. The city is often approached by representatives and/or organizations with the request to exercise their 1st amendment right. As a government agency, our position is never to support or condemn the message, but to ensure that constitutional rights are upheld in a peaceful and safe manner. Guidelines have been, and will be continued to be communicated to this group and all groups, to ensure that the assemblies are conducted in the proper manner. Pikeville is a peaceful, respectful and diverse community that fully supports the constitution and the rights of all citizens.”

The group was issued a permit for 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

After hours of yelling and making obscene gestures toward one another the rally ended shortly before 5 p.m. and only two arrests were made.

Law enforcement officials from Pikeville City Police, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, the Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and Homeland Security were present.

Also at the rally were Pikeville Fire department personnel and The Oath Keepers, an American organization associated with the patriot movement. It encourages members, some of whom are current and former U.S. military and law enforcement officers, not to obey orders which they believe would violate the United States Constitution.

After the rally ended the leader of the Traditionalist Worker party, Michael Heimbach, was served with a criminal summons, stemming from an incident earlier this year in Louisville, Ky. were he is accused of shoving an African American protestor.

Heimbach, is set to appear in a Jefferson County court at a later date.

Rally closes businesses and cancels classes

By Kendra Mahon [email protected]

Kendra Mahon is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News, she can be contacted at [email protected] or 304-235-4242 ext 2278.

