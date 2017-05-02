Man arrested for sexual assault, striking officer

BIG CREEK, W.Va. — A Big Creek man was arrested recently after he allegedly broke into a residence and attempted to sexually assault a woman.

Trooper T.J. Hannon, with the West Virginia State Police reports he responded to an active burglary complaint along South Fork Road near Big Creek.

When he arrived a the scene, Hannon reports he told by victims James Travis Mullins, 28, of Big Creek, was lying face down in their home.

The victims reportedly added Mullins had kicked in the door and struck one victim in the face before removing his genitals from his pants and attempting to initiate sexual contact with another victim.

When Hannon attempted to place Mullins in handcuffs, he allegedly resisted and threatened Hannon’s life.

Mullins allegedly began to swing his fists striking Hannon.

The criminal complaint filed by Hannon explains he struck back and then transported Mullins to the home’s front yard where he was assisted in further restraining Mullins by Senior Trooper Garren, with the WVSP.

Mullins allegedly began kicking at the officers and Garren reportedly had to administer a short burst of pepper spray.

Mullins was later transported to Logan Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Mullins was eventually taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail on charges of sexual assault, batter on an officer, assault on an officer, obstructing and nighttime burglary.

Mullins’ bail was set to $100,000 in Logan County Magistrate Court.

Criminal complaints are public information and any charges contained therein are merely accusations. Anyone accused of a crime should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]

