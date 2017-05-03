Limited permission in Logan County courts

LOGAN, W.Va. — Questions have emerged after a man without a law license was allowed to represent clients in Logan County.

The chief judge on Logan County’s seventh circuit, Judge Eric O’briant issued an administrative order in September 2016 stating Joshua Thompson, who reportedly holds a juris doctorate degree, would be allowed to represent clients in Logan County Magistrate Court.

There is an exemption that allows people who hold a juris doctorate to legally represent clients even though they have not passed the West Virginia State Bar Exam: the practice is called “limited permission.”

The rules and procedures surrounding limited permission, which were updated in 2013, are arcane.

After three calls to separate departments of the West Virginia State Bar, limited permission was explained by a legal representative of the State Bar admissions department.

Limited permission reportedly allows for people with only a juris doctorate to represent clients if they work direcly for a public defender’s office or for legal aid.

Thompson was reportedly employed by a local law firm during the time he was given limited permission to practice in magistrate court.

Since the need for available public defenders often presents itself, many law firms throughout the area are reportedly registered to act as public defenders in court.

Thompson reportedly helped to handle public defender work for the local firm where he worked.

Going by the information provided by the representatives of the bar, Thompson should not have been a candidate to receive limited permission.

The Logan Banner was able to obtain three documents from November, 15 2016 where Thompson signed off on legal proceedings for clients in Logan County Magistrate Court.

A complaint concerning the matter has reportedly been filed in the Disciplinary Counsel of the West Virginia State Bar.

O’briant issued an administrative order December 5, 2016 which rescinded the limited permission given to Thompson.

The second order issued by O’briant explains the first order was rescinded because of, “…a misinterpretation of the law…”

Questions have emerged after a man without a law license was allowed to represent clients in Logan County. An administrative order was issued by a Logan County judge late last year allowing a man to represent defendants in Logan County Magistrate Court.

Man without license allowed to represent defendants in magistrate court

By Owen Wells [email protected]

Owen Wells is a reporter for Civitas Media. He can be reached at 304-752-6950 or by email at [email protected]

