Logan Lions gearing up for rubber ducky race

LOGAN, W.Va. — It may sound funny but the Lions Club of Logan Rubber Ducky Race is no laughing matter.

For one thing it will make the lucky winner $1,000 richer. For the other it has become the longtime community service club’s primary annual fundraising event. And as such the volunteer organization that makes it possible for many needy people in the county to recieve help with vision care and eyeglasses takes it very seriously, while having a lot of fun doing it.

“We have 653 ducks and they are ready to race,” noted fellow Lion Kathy Guy. She explained that 1000 tickets have been ordered and that more ducks will be ordered as well.

“Six hundred will not be enough, ” Lions President Susan Perry agreed. “We want to make our goal selling 1,000 tickets this year,” Perry said.”We will have 1,000 tickets available and we will need everybody’s help on this project.

Fellow Lion Jay Nunley asked if the Lions would be taking ducks with them wherever they went to raise awareness of the upcoming event as in years past. Nunley and others pointed to the possibilities of utilizing social media to get the message out as well. “We could take pictures of them and post them online…sort of like Elf on a Shelf,” Nunley said.

Perry noted that was the general idea and announced that the Lions Rubber Ducky Race would have its own Facebook page this year as well. Tickets will be available soon.

The Logan Lions Club Annual Rubber Ducky Race will take place at the Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority’s headquarters close to MacDonalds on the Guyandotte River on Sept. 16 kicking off around 10 a.m. that morning. Members of the LEASA swiftwater rescue squad will oversee the race.

Lion Linda Brennan discussed the club’s annual June event, Flag Day, which will see Lions distributing free flags to the public on June 14.

“Put that date on your calender as we will meet downtown to give out flags that day,” Perry said, noting that if the club has enough volunteers on flag day some of the 500 flags they will be giving away may be distributed at the FountainPlace Plaza mall. Last year the club handed out 500 flags in under two hours. The Lions agreed to help sponsor an event at Waterways Park in Boone County for members of the Ralph R. Willis Leo’s Club.

Other topics discussed by the Lions included the annual fundraiser of another local organization- the Logan Shrine Club’s annual Sweet Vidalia Onion sale has kicked off this week. Perry will turn over the gavel to next year’s Lions Club president on June 10 at the annual Lions Club Officers Induction Dinner on June 10 at the Presbyterian Church. Longtime Lion and past president Glen Ables is recovering from eye surgery and doing well, it was noted.

The Lions also discussed this season’s plays at The Aracoma Story Inc. at Chief Logan State Park, including the schedule for volunteers to help with parking and admissions and this year’s possible new procedures. Perry noted there may be some changes this summer.

*Two requests for eye glasses were approved.

* There was some question as to whether or not the Lions Club in Chapmanville is still active.

*The Lions also celebrated the birthdays of Jay Nunley and Susan Perry on Tuesday.

Outgoing Lions Club of Logan President Susan Perry discussed plans for the annual Rubber Ducky Race and other summer Lions activities during their May 2 meeting at the Presbyterian Church on Stratton Street.

By J.D. Charles Freelance Writer

J.D. Charles is a freelance writer for Civitas Media and a retired reporter for The Logan Banner. He can be reached by calling 304-752-6950.

