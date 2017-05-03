‘Hairspray’ to break barriers

LOGAN, W.Va. – They say art imitates life. When The Aracoma Story Inc. presents “Hairspray” in June, Shana Nelson will portray a teen bent on breaking barriers. It’s a role she’s also played in real life.

This will be Nelson’s second time in the role. She played Tracy Turnblad in a high school production half a decade ago, but its Nelson’s other roles that may surprise you. Shana is a proud plus size performer but it’s never restricted her getting roles that traditionally go to smaller actresses.

Shana landed the role of Dorothy Gale in the Wizard of Oz. She was also cast as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, both shows were produced by The Aracoma Story Inc.

“I love breaking molds and stereotypes,” Nelson said. “It makes my heart happy knowing that someone out there may be inspired after seeing me in a role that traditionally goes to smaller girls.” She says, “There are people of all shapes and sizes in the world, and we all deserve the chance to shine.”

Nelson says she can relate to Tracy Turnblad on many levels. “Like Tracy, I’ve been told no countless times because of my size, yet I’ve always persevered.” She also deeply cares about equality and justice for all people, and says that’s another quality the two of them share. “Tracy and I both stand up for people who are picked on, even when it’s hard.”

Tracy, one of her favorite music theater roles, is a teen that is limited because of her size but just like Shana, she decides to follow her dreams and auditions for teenage TV dance show anyway.

“The show is about breaking barriers,” Director Bill France said. “Your size, skin color, your gender, or your age should never restrict you. It’s really a powerful message that everyone can relate to on some level.” France also says it’s a show that everyone can walk away from with a smile on their face.

France has directed Nelson in shows since she was in grade school and says she is a natural performer. “Shana lights up the stage in every show she’s in. She was born to play Tracy Turnblad. Audiences will fall in love with her from the first time she walks onstage.”

The Aracoma Story Inc. will present “Hairspray” the Broadway musical on June 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 15th, 16th, 17th, and 18th at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater at Chief Logan State Park. All shows start at 8:30pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Gatti’s at the Fountain Place Mall, Aracoma Drug in Chapmanville, Pic Pac in Man. Tickets can also be purchased online at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2930869. Tickets will also be available at the gate the starting at 7pm the evening of each show.

