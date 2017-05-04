Delbarton woman accused of striking grandmother

DELBARTON – A Delbarton woman has been charged with domestic battery after allegedly striking her grandmother in the face and arms.

Ashley Jade Browning, 21 from Delbarton, was arrested by Ptlm. J. Casey with the Delbarton Police Department Friday, April 28 on the misdemeanor offense of domestic battery.

A criminal complaint states that Browning slapped and hit her grandmother in the face and arms. The attack by Browning allegedly caused the grandmother to have bruises and bleeding.

The complaint further states that after the officer spoke with the grandmother and confirmed that the actions had taken place, Browning was taken into custody.

After being taken into custody, Browning was transported to the South Western Regional Jail located in Holden, W.Va. and was arraigned the following morning before Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey.

According to West Virginia State Code, domestic battery is a misdemeanor offense defined as any person that unlawfully and intentionally makes physical contact force capable of causing physical pain or injury to his or her family or household member and intentionally causes physical harm.

If convicted of the charge of domestic battery, Browning could be sentenced to confinement in jail for up to a year and/ or fined up to $500.

Information in this article was obtained by use of a criminal complaint which is public record. A criminal complaint is merely an accusation and those named should be considered innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Ashley Jade Browning

By Courtney Harrison [email protected]

Courtney Harrison is a news reporter for the Williamson Daily News. She can be contacted at [email protected] or at 304-235-4242 ext. 2279.

