Merry Christmas, my friends

Christmas in the coal fields this year is probably more stressful than in times past, simply because of the economic situation that affects nearly everyone. Though there is optimism for the coal industry since the election of Donald Trump, it is likely to be a good while before southern West Virginia really sees an economic recovery of any kind. In the meantime, many families have suffered from losing their homes, or automobiles, while some folks simply packed up and left to find work elsewhere. It was recently reported that over 10,000 people have left West Virginia since last year. I have no number to report for our county.

Logan Countians have a way of taking care of each other, and always have. Nearly every church in the county and various other organizations always chip in to make sure that families in need are provided food and presents for their children. Various fire departments throughout the county have provided funds for not just toys, but such things as shoes and coats for the needy. Other organizations have also done their parts.

Still, we know there are probably people out there who silently are in need of help, in one way or another. But to watch the evening news and to see the devastation that is going on in the Middle East and in some other parts of world, should make one realize just how fortunate we are as Americans, no matter how much we may differ politically. I suppose, when you are in a foxhole under fire in a foreign land, it really doesn’t matter to you whether the guy or gal next to you is a republican or democrat. The following was sent to me as a member of the Disabled American Veterans organization.

I hope it makes you feel thankful for what you do have in these difficult times. It was written by a former soldier.

“Twas the night before Christmas, he lived all alone, in a one bedroom house made of plaster and stone. I had come down the chimney with presents to give, and to see just who in this house did live. I looked all about, a strange sight I did see, no tinsel, no presents, not even a tree.

No stocking by mantle, just boots filled with sand, and on the wall pictures of far distant lands. With medals and badges, awards of all kinds, a sobering thought came to my mind. For this house was different, so dark and so dreary, the home of a soldier, now I could see clearly.

The soldier lay sleeping, silent, alone, curled up on the floor in this one bedroom home. The face was so gentle, the room in such disorder, not how I pictured a United States soldier. Was this the hero of whom I’d just read? Curled up in a poncho, the floor for a bed?

I realized the families that I saw this night, owed their lives to these soldiers who were willing to fight. Soon round the world, the children would play, and grownups would celebrate a bright Christmas day. They all enjoyed freedom with each month of the year, because of the soldiers, like the one lying here.

I couldn’t help wonder how many lay alone, on a cold Christmas Eve in a land far from home. The very thought brought a tear to my eye, I dropped to my knees and started to cry. The soldier awakened and I heard a rough voice, “Santa don’t cry, this life is my choice; I fight for freedom, I don’t ask for more, my life is my God, my country, my corps.”

The soldier rolled over and soon drifted to sleep. I couldn’t control it, I continued to weep. I kept watch for hours, so silent and still, and we both shivered from the cold evening chill. I didn’t want to leave on that cold, dark night, this guardian of honor so willing to fight. Then the soldier rolled over, with a voice soft and pure, whispered “Carry on Santa, its Christmas Day, all is secure.”

One look at my watch, and I knew he was right. “Merry Christmas, my friend, and to all a good night.”

BITS and PIECES

Although I haven’t talked to him about it, I think last week’s story concerning former Logan Coach Willie Akers may have come as a surprise to him, especially in regard to the events that preceded Willie’s basketball hiring at Logan…..at any rate, former Logan coach Mark Hatcher rightfully pointed out to me that in the story in which the players at LHS signed their names in a letter to The Banner— in support of their then embattled coach Jim Lilly—that I incorrectly mentioned that Jerry Hainer, who was a member of that 1959 squad, became an all-state basketball player for Logan…..it seems that—though Jerry was a member of that year’s team—his brother, Roger Hainer, was actually the Hainer named to the all-state quad in another year……some may also remember another fine Logan High player who could really shoot the ball; and that would be Greg Hainer, a son of Jerry…..I remember Greg as one of the finest shooters around, particularly at the junior high level back in the ‘80’s…..come to think of it, John Hainer wasn’t a bad athlete either…..speaking of basketball, WVU apparently has a solid basketball team, but their schedule lately has been pathetic…..in Huntington, where Logan’s Stevie Browning and Shanna Gore continue to impress with their respective Thundering Herd squads, Marshall is playing some schools that may be out of the Herd’s class; however, the overtime loss to Cincinnati Thursday tells me MU is getting stronger …..I also know there are a fair amount of Kentucky Wildcats fans around here, but I have to admit I enjoyed Louisville’s 73-70 win Wednesday night, though the refs tried to help out the ‘Cats near the end of the contest…..I wish to take this opportunity to thank Judge Doug Witten and his wife, Elizabeth Witten for the nice “get well” card they sent me following my accident this past spring…..years ago the softball team I was a member of traveled all over the state and elsewhere to participate in tournaments…..it seems that no matter where we traveled, we always ran into Doug and his group of Boy Scouts that were on a field trip…..the Judge continues to be a very civic minded person, respected and well-liked by all who know him……incoming Judge Josh Butcher, who also is a community person and well-liked by his peers, will have some mighty big shoes to fill, but (I believe) will in time become a very fine judicial officer of the court……QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “And she brought forth her first born son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.”—BIBLE, Luke, 2: 7…..DID YOU KNOW, according to statistics I recently saw, that during the past six years 1,728 West Virginians, mostly our young folks, have succumbed to drugs in one fashion or another (suicides, overdoses, etc.,)……the bottom line is that pills do not grow in the wild; they are dispensed by doctors…..FINAL NOTE: As we prepare to embark upon a new year, this country, this state and this county is going to go through some major changes. Let us pray that these changes are for the betterment of us all. What concerns me in our nation’s future is cyber-attacks upon our nuclear plants. There are those evils of the world who would like nothing better than to create mass destruction and generate a nuclear nightmare. I suppose this is not the proper way to end a column at Christmastime, but the fact is that Santa Claus doesn’t use technology to make his nightly rounds. So, I think we’re on the safe side for a guaranteed Christmas tomorrow. MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Dwight Williamson Bits and Pieces http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Dwight-Williamson-Web-3.jpg Dwight Williamson Bits and Pieces

Dwight Williamson Guest Columnist

Dwight Williamson is a contributing writer and a former reporter for The Logan Banner. He currently serves as a Logan County Magistrate.

