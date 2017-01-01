Good bye 2016, hello 2017

By the time you read this article, Martha Sparks will no longer be an employee of this newspaper. It is by her choice that she desires to spend more time with family, particularly her husband and grandchildren. I first learned of her plans for leaving on the Friday before Christmas when I dropped off a Christmas present to her at the new Logan Banner location on Dingess Street. When Martha told me of her intentions to leave, I had a sinking feeling in my gut; a feeling I had not endured since years ago learning that my wonderful mother was going to die within a few hours while hospitalized at what was then Logan General Hospital.

While Martha is not dying (thankfully) and I do not look to her as a mother-figure (after all, I am older than she) I do feel like I am losing a close family member; not just an immediate family member, but an important, under-estimated and perhaps under-appreciated member of The Logan Banner family—a family that dates back to Henry Clay Ragland in 1888.. Fact is, I would not be writing this column/story, if not for Martha Sparks. Truthfully, there likely would not ever have been any stories shared by myself in this newspaper, if not for Martha’s guidance in my love for storytelling. No Claude Yeager story; no graveyard stories; no Hatfield-McCoy stories; no Don Chafin stories; no “bits and pieces”; no nothing, if not for Martha. Here are the details:

Several years back, during a time when I was a candidate for re-election to my current position as a Logan County magistrate, I wandered into the building on Stratton Street that was for over ten years my place of employment. I was there, not to pay homage to a place I held close to my heart, but to purchase advertisement for my campaign. As I encountered the stairs that I had climbed so many times before to the second floor of the structure, I noticed the darkness of the place, and the lack of the hustle -and -bustle noise I had previously grown accustomed to. It had been four years since I had visited there—and things had changed.

I curiously looked around the newsroom, hoping to see someone pecking away on a computer for a story the next day, but that was not to be, as I then glanced at an empty desk that once belonged to me. The “back shop,” as it was called, was darkened, and not a soul was around. The place where the newspaper pages were put together by hand was apparently abandoned, and I knew not why. Then suddenly, a familiar voice came from the dimly lit room. It was Bud Robinette, who was a specialist of sorts, from putting newspaper pages together, to developing pictures in what was described as the “dark room.” Indeed, it was Bud who photographed the infamous 1980’s picture at Holden that was known as the “Jesus Tree.”

It didn’t take long for Bud to explain that computerization and the Internet had changed everything that once was the daily works of the newspaper. Bud was the last person left from the former “make-up” crew, and he noted that his time would soon be through. I bid farewell that day to the ghosts of the “back shop,” Bud, and the lonely newsroom.

Several days later, I returned to purchase more advertisements, and I again entered the ghostly newsroom to find that Bud Robinette was no longer employed and that Martha Sparks was hard at work putting out the newspaper. Though I barely knew her, I sat down and she explained what had happened to The Logan Banner and former employees. Obviously frustrated, she explained that she was doing her best to take care of the obituaries, but could not easily handle all of the other responsibilities that normally in the past were handled by four to five reporters. From city council meetings, Commission meetings, school board meetings, and so many other events, it was impossible for one person to adequately do what she was trying to do. Then came the words, I never thought I would hear.

“If they don’t get me some help, this paper is not going to make it,” said an obviously exhausted Martha Sparks. “I wasn’t hired to do what I now have to do.”

I then realized that The Logan Banner, like so many other print media, could disappear completely. This newspaper, which once announced my very birth, as well as thousands of others, was (I felt) facing extinction. It was a miserable feeling for me, knowing many of the past employees who had poured their hearts and souls into the production of what once provided the most reliable information available to its readers on a daily basis. There was a time when The Logan Banner’s circulation was around 37,000 readers, and the saying was “If it was in The Banner, then it must be true.” People anxiously waited for the newspaper even as it rolled off the press. In Logan County, there were two things that were read almost daily—The Bible and The Logan Banner.

Things have certainly changed, as social media now provides quick access to the vibrating times. Newspapers, magazines and radio are today struggling to keep pace with the modern electronic ways of social media. But, they also now provide their own websites, as the print media struggles to provide what most of us take for granted—-local information. That is why Martha Sparks was originally hired by The Logan Banner as “Webmaster” in 2000. However, in the past 16 years, she has been “Mrs. Everything.” Whether covering meetings, attending various other functions, or making sure that a loved one’s obituary is correct, Martha has served in just about every capacity imaginable with a newspaper.

For me, my decision to resume writing for this paper is because Martha Sparks allowed me to. She has put up with my long, long, stories and columns for several years now. And, though never given the title, she has served as the editor of the newspaper, and she has kept me from making some mighty big “ding-a-ling” mistakes in some of my ramblings. Frankly, I don’t know what I’m going to do without her. I hope Owen Wells can put up with my last minute close to deadline articles.

Statistics show that people who work in the newspaper and radio businesses are among the very lowest paid employees in the workforce. However, generally these same individuals ultimately do not work for the money alone; for if they did, they would never do it to begin with. I know, because I have “been there and done that.”

Take a minute and think, what would it be like, if tomorrow you awoke and there was no Logan Banner or WVOW radio? We should make every effort to support these two valuable pieces of our local history.

There have been many fine people work at The Logan Banner in its long and important history. Its former editors have seen the very beginning of the coal industry, the mine wars, plenty of disasters, and so much more. During good times and bad, The Logan Banner has been the written word of the coal fields. And, for the past 16 years, a country girl named Martha has kept the ship afloat.

Please add the name of one Martha Sparks to the list of Logan Banner greats. Because, quiet honestly, it likely would not still exist without her tireless efforts.

I’m sure I speak for many folks when I say, “Thank you, Martha.” Enjoy your retirement.

BITS and PIECES

I don’t know about everybody else, but for me, I say “good ridding” to the year of 2016, and hello, 2017…..in Magistrate Court, where we have seen numerous injuries to just about everybody employed here during the past year, we now close the year on an even sadder note: the death of Eloise Gilmore, the mother of Family Court Judge Kelly (Gilmore) Codispoti…..Kelly, along with her husband (Leonard) and her brother (Jim Gilmore) for a long while have taken good care of Mrs. Gilmore, who developed altzeimers…..what few know is that Mrs. Gilmore, who originally was from Buffalo Creek, was a volunteer and worked tirelessly throughout the entire ordeal during the Buffalo Creek Flood Disaster…..we in Magistrate Court extend our best wishes to the family…..speaking of 2016, there were 64 police officers killed nationwide…..also of note is the fact that 272 people died during the same time period in Chicago; all the result of gunfire…..let us hope that 2017 sees an end to needless killings of all types…..the closing of various Sears stores across the nation include the local store at Aracoma and the Sears store in the Charleston Town Center Mall, which opened the same year as the mall itself in 1983…..what I miss about Sears is the old mail order catalogs that many of our parents depended upon long before any Sears stores existed anywhere in this state…..I suppose there comes a time for all things to end, and that includes the Logan High football coaching career of Gary Mullins, who is resigning after 13 seasons at the LHS helm…..Mullins led Logan squads to the playoffs on five occasions…..I can remember when just a winning season at Logan would have been miraculous…..also, congrats to the Chapmanville Tigers basketball team for its nice win in the Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament, and the squad’s opening tourney win in Florida…..as for the Man Hillbillies, that young bunch is building for next season…..DID YOU KNOW…..that studies have shown that marijuana is less harmful than alcohol, heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and tobacco?…..QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “All that live must die, passing through nature to eternity.”—Shakespeare, Hamlet I ii…..FINAL NOTE: 2016 will be looked upon as a year of great changes on every political level, from the national, state and local perspectives, to even some municipalities. However, of all that has transpired in 2016, the most important finding for me was that my father, Carlos Williamson, was a highly decorated World War II hero, and few people even cared. See ya, in the New Year……..

Dwight Williamson is a contributing writer and a former reporter for The Logan Banner. He currently serves as a Logan County Magistrate.

