Weeping Forward

I don’t know about you as the reader, but many people do not like to cry. We often see crying or weeping as a sign of weakness. We tend to turn away from that sad movie so people won’t see that quick tear running down our cheek or we awkwardly pat our friend on the back when they’re crying over their cat that died. Some people avoid sadness at all cost, even at the cost of their friends and family. But the fact of the matter is that sadness, crying, weeping, is a part of life; there is no escaping it. Our hearts may get broken, we may lose people we love, our money situation can suffer, people get sick, life happens. However, life does still go on. It may hurt for a little while and we may never forget, but life keeps moving forward. It is how you choose to move forward that really matters.

Recently at our church we have been studying the book of Ruth in our Adult Bible Study. There are so many hidden promises from God in this book; spoiler alert: Ruth is King David’s Great Grandmother! But that’s beside the point. In Ruth, chapter one, we first read about Naomi, her husband, and two sons who are facing a famine in their town of Bethlehem, which means there was no food in the land they were living in so people were starving to death. Naomi’s family hears that things aren’t so bad in the land of Moab so they decide to pack up and take a long road trip. Once there Naomi’s sons settle down and marry 2 women, Ruth and Orpah. But something terrible happens and Naomi’s husband and her 2 sons die. So here we find Naomi and her 2 daughter in laws on their own. So far this story sounds pretty depressing but it gets better! In the mean-time things have gotten better in the town of Bethlehem and word reaches Naomi that there is food there once again. So Naomi packs up and decides to head back to her home town, and of course Ruth and Orpah do too. It isn’t until they are already on the road that Naomi turns to her 2 daughter in laws and tells them to go back. They cry at first but she keeps pushing. Naomi even goes so far as to ask them that even if she got married that day and had sons if they would wait around until her children were old enough to marry. So after much urging from Naomi, Orpah heads back home but Ruth stays. Naomi then tries again saying that even Orpah has left, why hasn’t she…. So here we find an amazing declaration from Ruth. Ruth clings to Naomi and in her tears she says, “Don’t urge me to leave you or to turn back from you. Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Your people will be my people, and your God my God. Where you die I will die, and there I will be buried. May the Lord deal with me, be it ever so severely, if even death separates you and me.” (Ruth 1:16-17 NIV)

You see Ruth had every right to turn back. She had every right to leave her mother in law, after all her husband was the only reason that she was living with Naomi in the first place. Now since her husband had passed she should’ve went back to her parents. But she chose to stay. How many of us would do so in this situation? How many of us actually get along with our in laws today? But for whatever reason (actually we know the reason, it was all God’s plan), she decided to stay with Naomi. Perhaps she saw her as a poor, older lady, who was all alone and couldn’t possibly take care of herself. But Ruth didn’t let her tears, or sadness keep her from going forward. Her tears didn’t stop her from doing what needed to be done. She picked herself up by her boot straps and got the job done. There is a lot that we can learn from Ruth here. Instead of sitting and thinking about our problems, and wallowing in self-pity, we have to continue on and keep doing what needs be done. We have to keep going. We may be sad, we may cry, but it is about what we are doing while we are crying. Are we letting our tears hold us back and not continuing on like Orpah? Or are we crying, and going forward like Ruth? Ruth promised Naomi that she would not leave her and because of Ruth’s faithfulness to Naomi and God, God blessed Ruth tremendously. He gave her another husband (Ruth chapter 4) and she later had a son named Obed; remember how I said she was King David’s Great Grandmother? When we remain faithful to God, even while we are sad or weeping, he will bless us. This doesn’t mean we will suddenly come upon large amounts of money, or magically have a perfect body. No, it means that God will provide for us. “And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.”-Philippians 4:19

Lt. Chansey Johnson is an Officer (Pastor) of The Salvation Army for Logan, Mingo, and Boone counties.

Lt. Chansey Johnson http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Chansey-Johnson-CMYK.jpg Lt. Chansey Johnson