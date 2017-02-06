Murder in the headlines of 1936

You may have heard the phrase, “The more things change, the more they remain the same.”

Well, Donald Trump is living proof that this statement may no longer be valid. And the following account of two 1936 cold bloodied murders in Logan County tend to show that things certainly have changed here—and for the better.

The Logan Banner headlines in May of 1936 announced the arrests of two local men accused of brutal murders in two separate incidents. Dallia C. Cuthsaw was the 29-year-old confessed slayer of his 15-year-old bride after the couple had been married for just three days. In an incident that occurred at Proctor Bottom near Man, Cutshaw fired six bullets into his young wife after she tried to leave him following an argument.

Later in court, it would be revealed that the teenage bride had decided to leave her husband after she discovered that he had approached a neighbor and had failed in the getting that female to “run away with him.”

Also appearing in front of Logan Judge Naaman Jackson that same day to enter a plea was Jack Hall of Logan, who along with his girlfriend, Lena Epperly, also of Logan, were charged with robbing and then murdering 75-year-old Marshall Clay near the community of Dehue. Both Hall and Cutshaw had previously served time in the Moundsville prison.

While Cutshaw simply replied “guilty” when Judge Jackson urged him to consider the seriousness of his admission, Jack Hall was more aggressive. The Banner said Hall, who glanced from time to time to sense the reaction of the audience, told the judge that he was not guilty but that, “I’d rather plead guilty than stand trial in this court.” The judge refused to accept the guilty plea from Hall and set his and Epperly’s trial for the same date. When asked for her plea, Eppperly told the judge, “I want to say that I myself am not guilty.”

Epperly, 20-years-old, would later give a written confession to the prosecutor that Hall, 29, did in fact beat the old man to death, dragged him back to the automobile and took his watch and money and then threw him out of the vehicle. Police officers contended that Hall also ran over the body with the automobile that he had stolen.

The conviction would land Hall in prison for life due to the “three-strike rule” imposed for felony charges. Though Prosecutor John Joyce asked for the death penalty, the jury recommended mercy for the man, who broke into smiles when the judge read the jury’s verdict.

Cutshaw would not be so fortunate when he later stood before Judge Jackson for sentencing following his trial. Prosecutor Joyce and assistant Robert Bland, both insisted on the supreme penalty for the guilty man; describing it as “one of the most deliberate and cold-blooded murders” they had ever encountered in their practice of law. Bland was a former Logan County circuit Judge, as was Charles Estep, who defended Cutshaw.

“Taking a case like this,” said Estep, “when the defendant has already come into court and pleaded guilty to first degree murder, is somewhat like a ball player with having two strikes already called on him. It is even worse, for in this instance it is almost three strikes called.”

Tears filled Cutshaw’s eyes when the Judge read the verdict and his voice faltered when he said to the judge, “Guilty Judge—your honor—and I’m sorry. I ask for mercy of the court.”

During the trial, Cutshaw had told the story of his troubled life and the quarrel which resulted in his wife’s lifeless body lying at his feet. He declared that he loved his wife from the moment he first saw her and he stole the gun only to “bluff her” because he thought “maybe I could get her to live with me.” He further said he had met Beulah (his wife) at her home and had been going with her for about a month before they were married. Beulah’s father, Cutshaw said, gave his daughter’s age as 17 when he accompanied them to the courthouse to get married. Beulah’s friend, Pearl Epling, testified at the trial that Beulah’s age was fifteen.

Cutshaw said that he and his young wife had spent the night after their marriage at her father’s home and lived together (three days) without any trouble until the day of his wife’s death. He said that his wife became angry at something he had said to her friend, Gladys Berry, who had gone to the movies with them on Sunday the day before the killing, and then had spent the night with the newlywed couple.

Originally from Tennessee, he got a job in a mining camp washing dishes when he was 10, and had been on his own since his parents separated when he was young. Cutshaw told the judge that more than anything he had longed to learn how to read and write.

Beulah Marcum, an eyewitness to the murder, told the court that Cutshaw fired three shots while he was holding the girl and fired three more into her body after she fell to the ground. “I shot her before I realized what I was doing,” said Cutshaw.

Standing before Judge Jackson for sentencing, he was said to be emotionless when the judge asked him if he had anything to say. “I do not,” replied Cutshaw. Jackson then sentenced the man to be hanged by the neck at Moundsville Penitentiary on Friday March 13th. As the doomed man was being led from the courtroom, a Logan Banner reporter asked if he wished to make any kind of statement, to which he replied:

“No, I believe not. The only thing I have to say is that I am disappointed, because I felt sure the judge would give me life instead of death.”

On the day he was being taken from the Logan jail for Moundsville, Cutshaw waived and said, “So long boys” to the jailers; not expecting to ever see them again. However, his attorney C.L. Estep filed a motion for the judge to take back the guilty plea and allow Cutshaw a trial by jury because he said the state’s theory that he had deliberately planned the murder because he borrowed the pistol to shoot her with was refuted by witness testimony.

Surprisingly, Judge Jackson granted the attorney’s wish and a trial by jury was set just days before Cutshaw was to be hanged. The headlines of The Logan Banner on Saturday, May 16, 1936 read: “Cutshaw, Slayer of Young Bride, Escapes Gallows; Is Given a Life Sentence”

The former Amherstdale coal miner cried when the verdict was read. Cutshaw stated, “All I can say is that I’m sorry that I ever got into anything like this.” Judge Jackson responded by telling the murderer that it was “more unfortunate for the 15-year-old girl you took for your bride and murdered in three days. The jury has been very kind and lenient to you.”

“I’ll be more satisfied with a life sentence than with a rope stretched around my neck,” Cutshaw told a reporter before being taken back to Moundsville.

And thus another tiny chapter of Logan County history was ended.

BITS and PIECES

It is with great sadness that I speak of the death of a longtime friend, Alvin “Chipper” Porter, of Hedgeview on Mud Fork…..Chipper was a tremendous friend and was a familiar face for me almost daily as he would always acknowledge myself anytime I drove by his house when he was in either his yard or on his porch…..there was never a time in which we spoke that he did not remind me of the days when I was a softball pitcher and he was my catcher…..I was just 16 years-old when he and I played on a team sponsored by W.Va. Cable and managed by the late John McCloud…..other members of that squad (at one time or another) included the late Alex Nagy, Bob Seakelly, Rod “Roach” Baisden and Ronnie Rakes, all of whom are deceased…..additional members included Glen “Hound Dog” Adkins, Barry and Larry Jewell, Roger Browning, Charlie Rakes, L.J. Mathis, Donsil Mullins,Johnny Toth, Johnny Martin, Rick Thompson and Larry Lodato, to name a few……Chipper was a cousin to former Logan Circuit Clerk Alvis Porter and House of Delegates member Ralph Rodighiero, and he had many friends…..Chipper was always proud of his sons, Alvin Jr. (“Little Chipper”) and Mark, as well as his grandchildren…..rest in peace, my friend……Magistrate Leonard’s Codispoti’s assistant Shawn Evans is gleaming with joy as her son Jacob Evans, 22, has been nominated for Soldier of the Month at his army base at Fort Irwin, California…..we will follow up on this story with the results of his nomination…..how ironic it is that February 13th is the opening date for the movie Great Wall, which stars Matt Damon; of course, it has nothing to do with the Mexican border…..I am beginning to see more and more younger folks who cannot sign their name…..I think it’s ridiculous that some school systems no longer teach children how to write in the cursive form…..I say this as I glance at the wonderful penmanship I see in the form of names on the Declaration of Independence that hangs on my office wall…..DID YOU KNOW that 32% of the residents of California support secession from the United States?…..yeah, I know, you could care less…..QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “Every day, people are straying away from the church and going back to God—Lenny Bruce, 1967…..here’s my Super Bowl prediction, Atlanta 41, New England 38, but I really don’t care who wins…..FINAL NOTE: Who do you think is the most politically powerful person in Logan County? Is it an elected official, or someone else? I will give you the very surprising answer next week; so, in the meantime, give it some thought…………

http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Dwight-Williamson.jpg