Overcoming bitterness

When you face trials, loss, or hopelessness you can become bitter or you can change your circumstances and become better. The choice belongs to you. Things that happen in your life will often make you question your choices or change your directions. Facing difficult situations will leave you bitter if you allow it. Most of us have situations or circumstances we would like to change. In the Bible there is a story of a woman, Ruth who changed her destiny

Ruth went with her husband and his family into Moab. Ruth and her mother-in-law, Naomi would face the most difficult circumstances of their lives. Naomi lost her husband and both of her sons while in the land of Moab, she and her two daughters-in-law where without hope. Naomi even changed her name to Myra (meaning bitter). Here in a strange land they had lost much. Naomi begged Ruth and Orpah to return to their homeland. But, Ruth refused. She told Naomi, “wherever you go, I will go and wherever you stay, I will stay, your people will be my people, and your God will be my God.

So both Naomi and Ruth began their journey to Bethlehem. Instead of allowing the bitterness to paralyze her, Naomi changed her direction and Ruth changed her destiny. This decision would lead Ruth to glean in the fields of Boaz to provide for herself and Naomi. For Ruth, choosing to go with Naomi into an unfamiliar place would change her destiny. Ruth would later marry Boaz and gave birth to Obed, who would became the grandfather of King David.

You can clearly see where God provided for Naomi and Ruth and honored their decision. So when you are in a situation that makes you bitter, change your thoughts or change your direction and you may even change your destiny. Do not stay in the place of bitterness. Take that first step and God will bring you into a h better place.

Perhaps you have found yourself in a difficult situation. You may have lost a loved one, endured a tragedy, or facing financial difficulties. These trials can leave you bitter and hurt. It is natural for us to become bitter when we are hurting or when we just can not understand why we are in a situation. This can be a lonely experience, we often withdraw from our family and friends and even blame God. We ask God, why? Why did this happen? Why do I feel like this? Why won’t you do something? What have I done wrong?

When you are asking questions like this, you are expecting an answer. If the answer doesn’t come immediately, we find ourselves becoming bitter. Allowing ourselves to remain bitter will lead to withdrawal, depression, anxiety, and anger. None of these thoughts are of God. These are tools of Satan to make us withdraw from God; to blame God, and to make us feel unworthy. But, God’ plans for you are good. He has made a way for you to overcome bitterness.

You may not understand the trials you are in or the situations you are facing, but you can not allow your feelings to be ruled by bitterness. You need to change your directions by changing your thoughts. Do not allow negative thoughts to make you bitter. Instead, choose to see your situation from a different perspective, take action and you may even change your destiny. The choice is yours!

