Lady Tigers surge past Huskies

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — You’ve heard of the tale of two halves.

On Tuesday night at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Danny Godby Gymnasium, it was the tale of three quarters as the CRHS Lady Tigers’ basketball team buried the Herbert Hoover Huskies, 74-36.

Chapmanville, 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the Cardinal Conference, led winless Hoover just 9-8 after one quarter of play and the Lady Tigers’ offense seemed to be in a stagnant rut.

Then the Lady Tigers turned it up, attacking the basket and tightening up their defense as CRHS blanked the Huskies 25-0 in the second quarter to grab a commanding 34-8 halftime lead.

It was all Chapmanville after that as the Lady Tigers outpointed Hoover 27-13 in the third to go up 61-21. The Huskies outscored Chapmanville’s reserves 15-13 in the fourth quarter to set the final score.

Hoover dropped to 0-6, 0-5 on the season.

Chapmanville had a balanced scoring attack as senior Abby Marcum led the way with 16 points. Madison Webb and Kara Browning also reached double digits in scoring with 15 and 13 points respectively.

Olivia Dalton, Chapmanville’s freshman point guard, had nine points and Reese Ellis came off the bench to net eight.

Taylor Manns had five points, while Kaylee Blair and Hannah Sparks had three each. Haven Adkins, a 6-foot backup center, had two points.

Herbert Hoover was paced by Allison Dunbar’s 20 points. She was the only Husky player to break into double digits in the scorebook.

CRHS first-year coach Johnny Williamson said his team didn’t come to play in the first quarter, then woke up.

“I think our girls saw some of their scores and saw that they were struggling a bit this season and didn’t come out focused like you need to,” he said. “After we started to press them we got into a bit of a rhythm and started to play better defense. We played well from this point on.”

Williamson said he likes that his team had balanced scoring.

“We had a lot of balance,” he said. “When I got this team we thought that we’d be really strong in the post but our guards have stepped up some this year. Three of those girls are averaging more than 10 points a game.”

The Lady Tigers began to make its move in the second quarter. An 8-0 run, ended with Blair’s putback, gave Chapmanville a 17-8 lead.

Chapmanville was then off to the races.

Browning drilled a 3-pointer, Manns hit a 10-footer and Marcum later scored on a lay-in to make it 25-8.

The scoring spree continued.

Manns scored a bucket and Browning hit two free throws to up the margin to 28-8.

Manns sank a pair of free throws with 1:33 left as the lead swelled to 30-8.

Then with 46 ticks to go Ellis drove down the lane for a layup to make it 32-8.

An inside-the-paint bucket by Manns with three ticks remaining then gave the Lady Tigers the 34-8 halftime lead.

In the third, the rout continued.

A 3-pointer by Browning made it 41-12 with 6:29 left in the third. Browning later made it 45-12.

Marcum later scored three straight buckets as the Lady Tigers moved out to a 55-17 lead with 2:48 left.

Ellis nailed back-to-back 3-pointers in the closing moments of the third quarter as the Lady Tigers led by 40.

Chapmanville is scheduled to return to action December 29 at home against the Poca Dots. The Lady Tigers then host Nitro on Jan. 3. Both league games have 7:30 p.m. tip times.

Williamson said his team is on target to having a good season.

“We started off the season with six games in 11 days,” Williamson said. “And that was playing Cabell Midland, a Triple-A school, Bridgeport and Sissonville. Four of those six games are on the road. I said going in that if we were 4-2 I would be pleased with that. From here on out we have several home games. Poca, our next game, will be a really good game. Poca has a really good team. I watched them play on Saturday against Lincoln. They are really disciplined and they play with all guards.”

Cardinal Conference

Girls’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Mingo Central 2-1 5-1

Chapmanville 1-1 5-2

Logan 2-2 2-4

Wayne 1-2 3-4

Scott 0-1 4-1

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Winfield 5-0 6-0

Sissonville 1-0 1-1

Poca 2-1 4-3

Nitro 1-2 4-2

Herbert Hoover 0-5 0-6

2016-17 Chapmanville Regional High School

Girls’ Basketball Schedule (5-2), 1-1):

Dec. 7: Man, W 57-23

Dec. 9: vs. Cabell Midland (at Summers County Holiday Tournament), L 31-46

Dec. 10: vs. Pocahontas County (at Summers County Holiday Tournament), W 87-26

Dec. 14: *at Sissonville, L 35-60

Dec. 15: Sherman, W 66-49

Dec. 17: vs. Bridgeport (Big 10/Cardinal Conference Challenge), W 45-37

Dec. 20: *Herbert Hoover, W 74-36

Dec. 29: *Poca, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 3: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 5: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10: *at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 26: *Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2: *at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: *at Logan, 3 p.m.

Feb. 6: vs. TBA (Shootout at the Big House), TBA

Feb. 9: at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

