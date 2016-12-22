Lady Cats fall on the road at Wayne

The Logan High School girls’ basketball team dropped to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in the Cardinal Conference with Tuesday night’s 66-41 loss at Wayne in league action.

No further statistics on the game were available as of presstime.

Logan is now off for Christmas break and won’t play again until Jan. 7 with a road game at Princeton.

The Lady Cats then host Poca on Jan. 9. It will be the first Logan home game since its season opening 39-10 victory over Herbert Hoover back on Dec. 5.

BOYS

River View 67,

Man 54

The Man High School boys’ basketball team fell to 0-4 on the season with Tuesday night’s 67-54 loss at River View.

No statistics were available on the game.

Man is set to play Pikeview on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the four-team Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.

The Billies will then play either Mount View or Chapmanville on Friday night in the championship or consolation game.

Man has a rematch with River View on Jan. 3 at home at the start of the second semester.

——-

2016-17 Logan High School

Girls’ Basketball Schedule (2-4, 2-2):

Dec. 5: *Herbert Hoover, W 39-10

Dec. 8: at Lincoln County, L 34-38

Dec. 12: *at Mingo Central, L 36-56

Dec. 15: *at Scott, W 49-6

Dec. 17: vs. Philip Barbour (at Big Ten/Cardinal Conference Challenge), L 28-54

Dec. 20: *at Wayne, L 41-66

Jan. 7: at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 9: *Poca, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 12: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 16: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 18: *at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 26: *at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: East Fairmont (King Coal Classic), TBA

Jan. 31: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: *Chapmanville, 3 p.m.

Feb. 6: vs. River View (at Charleston Civic Center), TBA

Feb. 9: *at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 13: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.

* Cardinal Conference game

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

