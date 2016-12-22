Tigers hope to win Bob Runyon tourney

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Winning your own holiday tournament can usally springboard you to bigger and better things.

The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team did that last year and hopes to do the same thing again this year as the Tigers host the annual Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament on Thursday and Friday at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.

Chapmanville enters the tournament with a 2-1 record and is set to play Mount View (2-2) on Thursday at 9 p.m. in the second game of the tournament.

Winless Man (0-4) plays Pikeview (1-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Bob Runyon tourney opener. The Hillbillies were in action on Tuesday night at River View as Man lost 67-54.

Mount View opened the season with a 100-70 win over Man, then lost to Princeton (50-44) and Pikeview (64-52) in the Princeton tourney before winning 57-55 at home over Independence on Tuesday.

Pikeview has losses to Westside (66-64), Bluefield (75-37 and 97-86) so far this season.

CRHS was originally scheduled to open the Bob Runyon tourney with Pikeview and Man with Mount View but those games were flipped.

The Tigers won last year’s Bob Runyon tourney and went on to advance to the Class AA state tournament, finishing the season with a 17-9 record and narrow 30-28 loss to the Poca Dots at state.

Chapmanville defeated Mount View, 50-46, in last year’s Bob Runyon tourney opener, then won 77-71 over Man in the finals.

After the holiday tournament, Chapmanville heads south, way south, to the Sunshine State as the Tigers are slated to take part in the Daytona Beach Classic at Daytona Beach, Fla., Dec. 27-29 over Christmas break.

2016-17 Chapmanville Regional

High School Boys’ Basketball Schedule (2-1, 1-0):

Dec. 10: Mountain Mission, Va., W 64-47

Dec. 13: *at Winfield, W 55-44

Dec. 17: at Fairmont Senior (Big Ten/Cardinal Conference Challenge at RCB), L 54-72

Dec. 22: Mount View (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), 9 p.m.

Dec. 23: vs. TBA (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), TBA

Dec. 27-29: at Daytona Beach Classic, Daytona Beach, Fla, TBA

Jan. 6: *at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Jan. 10: *at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20:* at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24: *Poca, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27: at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 31: *Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7: Man, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: *Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: *at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17: * Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

* Cardinal Conference game

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

