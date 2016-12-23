Aqua Tigers making splash in second season

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — The Chapmanville Regional High School swimming team is making a splash in its second ever season in the pool.

According to SwimWV, a website which collects and aggregates all swim meet times across the state, two swimmers from CRHS are among the top in the state in their strokes.

One of those swimmers is Quincy Farley, who is ranked 20th in the state in the 500-yard freestyle with an average time of 6:03.39. In the boys’ 200-yard individual medley, he is ranked 27th in the state with an average time of 2:29.29.

Chapmanville’s Connor Marcum is ranked 27th in the state in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke with an average time of 1:10.84.

After three meets this season, the rest of the Aqua Tigers’ team has consistently dropped time, setting many personal records.

New swimmers on the team Kaitlin Sparks, Elijah Hawkins, Siara Conley and Austin Adams have consistently dropped time in their races in the 50-yard freestyle, CRHS coach Linley Marcum said.

Conley and Adams have also dropped time swimming the 100 backstroke.

“Cadie Toney and Ayana Carver have worked hard, swimming freestyle, breaststroke and backstroke races and improvements in their strokes have helped to yield consistent times across their meet appearances,” Coach Marcum said. “Seasoned swimmers Ryan Satterfield, Quincy Farley and Connor Marcum have consistently dropped time across the season’s first three meets and look forward to continued high performance in the team’s remaining scheduled meets.”

The team next plans to appear in the HYCAT Holiday High School Invitational Meet on December 28 at the University of Charleston and then at the HYCAT January High School Invitational Swim Meet on January 14 at the University of Charleston.

The WVSSAC Region IV Swimming Tournament is scheduled to take place on February 4 at Marshall University.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

