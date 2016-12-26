Ready for the bite of winter

The north winds are blowing and the snow is starting to fly, but ask any angler, the bite of winter has a whole other meaning when it comes to time spent on the water.

The winter is a time to stay inside by a cozy fire and reflect on the seasons past and prepare for the spring thaw. That is unless you are after big fish.

That biting chill may sting your skin when you walk outside, but it tends to trigger the urge to feed in some of the apex predators of the rivers and streams of the state. With the signal of harder times coming, big fish start filling their bellies on anything they can get in their mouth.

That is a wonderful thing if you are hardy enough to brave the elements and hit the water with some big tackle. The bigger the better is a good rule of thumb this time of year.

Big fish like monster musky and walleye are heavy hitters and look for the biggest thing they can eat to pack on weight before everything freezes over. Ask any die hard musky hunter or walleye fisherman and they will tell you that they wait all summer for this time of year.

Some of the best fishing comes when the weather is at its worst. Rough weather presents a lot of hurdles and dangers for the wintertime fisherman but can be well worth it.

Don’t think you have to be on huge lakes or rivers to get in on the action. Thanks to the catch and release movement of anglers in recent years and the hard work and dedication of the WVDNR, some big fish can be found within a short drive from home.

Stocking efforts in recent years for both walleye and muskellunge have bolstered fishing prospects all over the state and have provided some great recreational opportunities close to home. The Coal River, Little Coal River and even the Guyandotte and Tug Fork offer some great winter fishing opportunities not far from home.

Each of these streams are known to hold some big fish and even a few trophy musky and walleye have been reported. Just a little farther from home the big rivers like the Elk, Kanawha and New River are destination fisheries for winter fishermen looking for those monsters of the deep.

It is this time of year that you want to make the trip to try your hand at landing a hard fighting toothy fish, just make sure you go prepared. Dress for the weather, be extra careful on the water and break out your biggest baits so you can be ready for a safe and warm winter day catching some huge fish.

Deer season may nearly be over and the weather might be a little too harsh to spend all your time chasing small game around, but don’t overlook the fact that there is some great fishing to be had. Dust off that fishing gear and get ready to loosen up your casting arm.

Watch the weather as there are still a few decent days scattered around that will be just right to get out and try your hand at landing a winter time trophy fish. They say there is no time like the present and that makes me remember the old saying that a bad day fishing is better than the best day at work. So with that being said, I think as soon as the presents are unwrapped, I am going to grab my fishing gear and get out there and get in on that biting winter action.

Merry Christmas to all and may each and every one of you get everything on their Christmas list this year. I certainly hope that a big ole toothy critter is at the top of that list.