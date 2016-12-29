Tigers win Fla. tourney opener

The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team began its Florida trip in positive fashion by winning 83-76 in overtime over Woodstock (Ga.) on the first day of the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic at Daytona Beach, Fla., on Tuesday.

Drew Williamson, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, led the Tigers with a double-double as he poured in 32 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out six assists.

Chapmanville also got a double-double effort from 6-8 center Obinna Killen with 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Kyle Browning also broke into double digits in scoring with 14 points for CRHS.

The Tigers also got eight points from 6-7 center Hunter Neil and six from Dylan Smith. Tyler Moore had four and Devin Collins and James Ellis had two each.

Neil also pulled down 12 rebounds.

“We played nine guys in the game and all nine played well,” Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said. “We played our best game of the year, especially after not practicing in several days.”

Treyeke Johnson led Woodstock with 22 points. Dylin Hardemon scored 20 points and Noah Frith had 13.

The Tigers, which improved to 5-1 on the season with the win, were scheduled to play again in the tournament on Wednesday.

The tournament is hosted by Atlantic High School and is sponsored by CSTT Sports.

Over the years the event has showcased teams from 16 States, Canada, The Bahamas and Puerto Rico.

http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Chapmanville-Tigers-alternate-logo-CMYK-3.jpg

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

