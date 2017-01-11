Tigers hold at 8th in latest poll

The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team is holding steady at the No. 8 spot in this week’s Class AA High School Basketball Poll.

The Tigers stood at 5-3 heading into Tuesday night’s Cardinal Conference game at Sissonville. The Indians are 5-1 and ranked No. 9 in the state.

Chapmanville last played Dec. 27-30 in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic in Daytona Beach, Fla., as the Tigers went 1-2.

After the Sissonville game, CRHS travels to Scott on Friday night and then to Wayne on Saturday night before hosting Nitro on Jan. 17. Chapmanville then has the showdown game with county rival Logan on Jan. 20 on the road.

Mingo Central, another Cardinal Conference team, again is ranked No. 1 as the Miners are 6-0 on the season.

The Poca Dots are ranking fifth in the state with a 4-2 mark, giving the conference four teams in the top 10.

Two more Cardinal Conference teams, Logan and Nitro, also received votes in this week’s media poll.

Capital (4-1) is ranked No. 1 in the state this week in Class AAA, while Wheeling Central (9-1) stayed atop the Class A poll.

——-

Boys’ Basketball Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAA

1. Capital (4) 4-1 90 1

2. Musselman (1) 7-0 79 T2

3. University (3) 8-0 74 4

4. George Washington (1) 7-1 63 7

5. Huntington 4-1 57 5

6. Morgantown (1) 6-1 56 8

7. Martinsburg 6-1 48 6

8. Woodrow Wilson 2-2 36 T2

9. Greenbrier East 6-0 17 NR

10. Hedgesville 9-1 15 10

Others receiving votes: South Charleston 8, Parkersburg 6, Parkersburg South 1.

—-

Class AA

1. Mingo Central (7) 6-0 96 1

2. Fairmont Senior (2) 6-2 88 3

3. Bluefield 6-1 70 2

4. Philip Barbour 6-1 64 4

5. Poca 4-2 53 5

6. Wyoming East 5-2 47 7

7. Westside 4-3 29 6

8. Chapmanville 5-3 28 8

9. Sissonville 5-1 21 NR

10. James Monroe 6-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: North Marion (1) 11, Point Pleasant 7, River View 7, East Fairmont 6, Bridgeport 3, Logan 2, Nitro 2, Oak Glen 2, Lincoln 1.

—-

Class A

1. Wheeling Central (9) 9-1 99 1

2. Ravenswood 6-1 85 3

3. Fayetteville (1) 6-0 78 4

4. Bishop Donahue 7-2 59 7

5. Notre Dame 4-3 47 2

6. St. Marys 5-2 40 5

7. Williamstown 7-3 31 8

8. Parkersburg Catholic 6-2 30 10

9. Charleston Catholic 7-2 12 NR

10. Webster County 6-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Tug Valley 10, Madonna 9, Saint Joseph Central 9, Pocahontas County 8, South Harrison 7, Paw Paw 4, Doddridge County 3, Gilmer County 3, Pendleton County 2, Mount View 2, Tucker County 1.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

