Tigers flex muscles in win

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — If you would have known beforehand that leading scorer Drew Williamson had been held to just two points, you might have thought the Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team had a tough time at Sissonville on Tuesday night.

They didn’t.

Not really.

Instead, Chapmanville, ranked No. 8 in the state in Class AA, ended up getting a big road win over the No. 9-ranked Indians, 76-56, in a key Cardinal Conference game at the Sissonville High School gym.

Chapmanville improved to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the conference. Sissonville, which lost by two points in last year’s Class AA regional championship game at Chapmanville, dropped to 5-2, 2-1.

The Indians still sit atop the Cardinal Conference’s North Division standings. Chapmanville is one-half game behind No. 1-ranked Mingo Central, which lost a 45-44 non-conference game to county rival Tug Valley on Tuesday night.

Williamson, a 6-foot-3 junior all-state guard, came into the game as the No. 2 scorer in the Cardinal Conference at 21 points a game. He battled foul trouble, however, particularly in the first half. He netted two free throws late in the game for his only points, but also was able to haul down six rebounds and dish out four assists.

Other Tigers picked up the slack.

Junior guard Dylan Smith paced Chapmanville with 19 points. Tyler Moore and Devin Collins each came off the bench to net 17 and 12 points respectively. Moore canned four 3-pointers to account for all of his points.

Kyle Browning had nine points, Hunter Neil eight and Obinna Killen seven. James Ellis had two points.

“I thought that we played pretty well. It was a team effort,” CRHS coach Brad Napier said. “We had some guys step up. Drew ended up only playing about eight or nine minutes the whole game. Obinna only played about 11 minutes but we battled through it and different kids stepped up. Dylan Smith really took over the game in the fourth quarter and Tyler Moore played his best game of the season. Devin Collins stepped up and made some big shots for us in the second half. We’ve got a lot of guys that are going to do different things on different nights. We don’t have one or two guys to score all the points. We are very balanced.”

The Tigers had their way on the boards with the smaller Indians as Chapmanville outrebounded Sissonville, 52-26, led by 6-8 Killen, 6-7 Neil and 6-5 Moore. Neil pulled down 11 rebounds, while Moore and Killen had eight apiece.

“We did have a size advantage,” Napier said. “We also were more patient and we got the ball inside to our big guys. We told them in the pregame that we had a big size advantage and that we needed to use it. I thought we did that. We played inside and out. We are the best when we do that.”

Michael Pinkerton, a 6-3 forward, paced Sissonville with 23 points. Chance Brown, the Indians’ all-state quarterback, had 14 points, while Nathan Samples had 12. Brown and Pinkerton had five rebounds each.

Chapmanville was 30-for-63 (47.6 percent) from the floor and 10-for-14 from the free throw line. Sissonville made just 16-of-57 of its field goals for an ice cold 28 percent and was 16-for-24 from the charity stripe. The Tigers were 6-of-14 from 3-point land. The Indians were just 8-for-31. Pinkerton made five 3s and Brown three.

The Tigers led 12-8 after one quarter, 31-21 at the half and 49-36 after three. Chapmanville’s 27-20 edge in the fourth period set the final score.

The game was close early as Brown drained a 3-pointer to pull the Indians even at 6-all with 2:23 to go in the first quarter.

Smith then scored on a layup and Moore followed with an easy two of his own as the Tigers went up 10-6. Neil’s short shot gave CRHS a 12-8 lead after one quarter of play.

Smith’s 3 put the Tigers ahead 15-8 in the early moments of the second quarter.

Later on, a Neil’s bucket off the window gave Chapmanville a 20-11 lead with 6:09 to go.

The Indians got back into it with a pair of free throws by Samples as it was a 20-17 ballgame with 2:28 to go.

Moore later gave CRHS a 24-18 lead with an inside basket with 1:17 left.

Then with 52 seconds to go until halftime, Moore was whistled for a foul and also a technical foul. Hunter Thomas split the foul shots and Brown nailed down both technical foul free throws as Sissonville got to within 24-21.

Chapmanville responded.

With 26 ticks to go Collins drilled a 3-pointer and Browning then stole the inbounds pass for a bucket as the Tigers led 29-21 with 23 seconds remaining until halftime.

Chapmanville then went into the half with the momentum as Neil closed out a 7-0 run with a putback at the buzzer, giving the Orange and Black a 31-21 halftime edge.

The Tigers then pulled away in the second half to notch the win.

Chapmanville is scheduled to return to action with Friday’s game at Scott. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. Then on Saturday at 7, CRHS travels to Wayne for a makeup game.

Action resumes next Tuesday as Nitro comes to Chapmanville.

The Tigers then have their huge showdown game on Jan. 20 at Logan. The two teams have not met in six years and Logan owns a 25-0 record over Chapmanville since the two teams started playing each other again from 2002-11.

It’s believed Chapmanville has not beaten Logan since the 1950s.

“All the games are big games from here on out,” Napier said. “Like we told the guys if you want to win the conference you have to keep winning.”

——-

Cardinal Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Mingo Central 3-0 6-1

Chapmanville 2-0 6-3

Logan 4-1 4-3

Wayne 0-4 2-7

Scott 0-5 1-7

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Sissonville 2-1 5-2

Poca 3-2 5-2

Herbert Hoover 2-2 6-3

Winfield 2-2 5-4

Nitro 2-4 6-5

