Lady Tigers lose nail-biter at Mingo Central, 52-51

The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team went on the road and lost a 52-51 nail-biter at Mingo Central on Tuesday night.

Chapmanville dropped to 6-4 overall and 2-3 in the Cardinal Conference with the loss.

Kara Browning and Madison Webb led CRHS as each tossed in 13 points. Abby Marcum had 12, while Kaylee Blair had seven, Olivia Dalton four and Taylor Manns two.

Mikazia Rhodes led Mingo Central with 19 points. Katie Ball had 14, Kylee Varney 10, Tyshira Joplin six and Cassidy Cline three.

Rhodes hit two clutch foul shots with 0.7 seconds left in the game to give Mingo Central the lead.

“It was a great game but we had 25 turnovers. We are young and trying to grow up,” Lady Tigers’ coach Johnny Williamson said.

The Lady Miners, coached by Brandon Ball, improved to 6-2 overall, and 3-2 in the conference.

“We got a big defensive stop after Ziah made those foul shots,” Coach Ball said. “We got off to a slow start got down nine points. But the girls had an excellent effort in the second half to come back. I am very proud of my girls.”

Chapmanville is scheduled to return to action with Friday’s game at Wayne. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Mingo Central is scheduled to travel up U.S. 52 to take on the Lady Rebels of Tolsia on Thursday night.

——-

2016-17 Chapmanville Regional High School

Girls’ Basketball Schedule (6-4, 2-3):

Dec. 7: Man, W 57-23

Dec. 9: vs. Cabell Midland (at Summers County Holiday Tournament), L 31-46

Dec. 10: vs. Pocahontas County (at Summers County Holiday Tournament), W 87-26

Dec. 14: *at Sissonville, L 35-60

Dec. 15: Sherman, W 66-49

Dec. 17: vs. Bridgeport (Big 10/Cardinal Conference Challenge), W 45-37

Dec. 20: *Herbert Hoover, W 74-36

Dec. 29: *Poca, L 37-54

Jan. 3: *Nitro, W 53-26

Jan. 5: *at Scott, ppd.

Jan. 10: *at Mingo Central, L 51-52

Jan. 13: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 19: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 26: *Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2: *at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: *at Logan, 3 p.m.

Feb. 6: vs. TBA (Shootout at the Big House), TBA

Feb. 9: at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

