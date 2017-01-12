Lady Billies routed by River View

The Man High School girls’ basketball team took it on the chin on Tuesday night at home as the Lady Billies were pounded by River View, 57-16, at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.

Man dropped to 2-6 on the season with the loss.

Sarah Blevins had four points for Man. Courtney Hinkle, Allie Meade, Sasha Moody and Jade Looney had two each. Morgan Muncy and Cici Mosley had one each.

The game was tied 6-6 after one quarter. River View then led 21-10 at the half and 36-14 after three. The Raiders then outscored Man 21-2 in the fourth quarter.

Man was scheduled to play at Nitro on Wednesday. The Lady Billies host Lincoln County on Thursday at 6 p.m. and then go to Westside on Jan. 19.

——-

2016-17 Man High School

Girls’ Basketball Schedule (2-6):

Dec. 2: at Lincoln County, L 25-57

Dec. 5: at Scott, L 40-42

Dec. 7: at Chapmanville, L 23-57

Dec. 10: Mingo Central, L 27-41

Dec. 12: Teays Valley Christian, W 43-41

Dec. 15: at Montcalm, W 41-34

Dec. 16: Mount View, L 18-24

Jan. 5: Poca, ppd.

Jan. 10: River View, L 16-57

Jan. 11: at Nitro, 6 p.m.

Jan. 12: Lincoln County, 6 p.m.

Jan. 19: at Westside, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23: at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24: Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30: Westside, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31: at Teays Valley Christian, 6 p.m.

Feb. 1: Nitro, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: Montcalm, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 6: at Mount View, 7 p.m.

Feb. 9: at River View, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13: at Poca, 7 p.m.

Feb. 16: Scott, 6 p.m.

Man’s Allie Meade (20) brings the ball down court in Tuesday’s home loss to River View. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Lady-BilliesRV-Allie-Meade-dribbles-CMYK.jpg Man’s Allie Meade (20) brings the ball down court in Tuesday’s home loss to River View. Man’s Courtney Hinkle dribbles the ball past a River View defender. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Lady-BilliesRV-Courtney-Hinkle-dribbles-CMYK.jpg Man’s Courtney Hinkle dribbles the ball past a River View defender. Man’s Morgan Muncy takes the ball along the baseline. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Lady-BilliesRV-Morgan-Muncy1-CMYK.jpg Man’s Morgan Muncy takes the ball along the baseline. The Lady Billies’ Morgan Muncy goes up for two points. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Lady-BilliesRV-Morgan-Muncy2-CMYK.jpg The Lady Billies’ Morgan Muncy goes up for two points.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

