Thirteen lucky for Cats in win

LOGAN, W.Va. — The number 13 ended up being lucky for Logan on Friday night.

The Logan High School boys’ basketball team beat Nitro by 13 points, 72-59, on Friday the 13th at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena as the Wildcats won their fourth straight game and improved to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the Cardinal Conference.

Nitro, one of the three new Cardinal Conference teams, along with Logan and Winfield, dropped to 6-6, 2-5. Nitro, a former longtime Class AAA school, sits in last place in the league’s North Division standings.

Stingy Nitro hung around all night long, never leading but cutting Logan’s lead to just two points at 47-45 at the end of the third quarter.

Logan, though, outscored Nitro 25-14 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.

Early hit an 18-footer in the fourth to put Logan ahead 57-49, capping off a 10-4 run. Early then canned a 3-pointer with four minutes to go to make it a 60-51 ballgame.

White then scored on a layup as the LHS lead swelled to 62-51.

Noe then made it 67-53 with a pair of free throws with 53 seconds to go to put the win on ice.

Logan first-year coach Zach Green said Early had a great game.

“Yeah, he played well,” Green said after the game. “At the end of the third quarter I looked at him and told him to pretty much shoot it every time. It got to that point because we were so sloppy tonight. We had a couple of guys sick. Jamal left in the third quarter and Dino (Noe) was also really sick but they pushed through it. We already had a couple of guys down but we’ll take the win.”

Early, a 6-3 freshman guard, was on fire for the Wildcats, hitting an array of shots and finishing with a game-high 30 points. Senior guard Will Akers also had a big game for Logan as he tossed in 18 points. Dino Noe also broke into double digits in scoring with 10 points.

Jamal Minter, who was reportedly feeling ill, had seven points for Logan. Nathan White had three and Terrance Chapman and Chucky Felder had two each.

Austin Woodrum pitched in 18 points and William Brooks 14 for Nitro.

Logan made 17-of-25 of its free throws. Nitro was 9-of-10.

Logan led 23-17 after one quarter and 37-28 at the half.

Early had three 3-pointers and Akers two. Woodrum and Brooks nailed down two each for Nitro.

Logan jumped on top 8-2 early in the first quarter after a 3 by Early.

Later, after 3s by Akers and Early, it was 17-7 Logan with 2:37 left in the first quarter. Akers then drilled a 19-footer from the corner to make it 19-7, forcing Nitro to call timeout.

Nitro then went on a 10-2 run to close the gap to 21-17.

Felder’s inside bucket then gave Logan a 23-17 edge after one period.

In the second, Noe completed an old-fashioned three-point play to give Logan a 30-21 lead with 4:19 left until halftime.

Early later drove down the lane for a pair of buckets and scored on a spin move down low to make it 37-27 with 33 ticks left.

Nitro netted a free throw to trail by nine at the intermission. Nitro made a run in the third but Logan ended up countering with a strong fourth period.

Logan was playing the game without injured players Braxton Goff and T.J. Mullins. Both are hoping to return for Logan’s big showdown game next Friday night at home against county rival Chapmanville Regional.

The Tigers were ranked No. 8 in the state this week in Class AA and are 7-3 overall and 3-0 in the Cardinal Conference, atop the South Division standings. Logan and Chapmanville, also now Class AA sectional rivals, haven’t played each other in six years.

Logan is 21-0 against Chapmanville when the two teams played each other regularly from 2002-11.

Logan rides a four-game winning streak heading into the Chapmanville game. The Cats don’t play until then. The Tigers have a game on Tuesday night at home against the same Nitro Wildcats team.

“We’re already excited and Braxton starts practice tomorrow (Saturday),” Green said about the CRHS game. “I think that this is going to bring a lot of new energy to our guys. Hopefully that will lead us to a good week of practice going into the game on Friday.”

Goff, a 6-4 guard/forward, injured his foot during the preseason and has not played all season.

Green said CRHS has a good team.

“We watched them play over at Sissonville and they played really well there,” he said. “They really pounded the ball inside. I’ve watched them play a lot this year. We know a lot about each other. It’s going to come down to who makes the most plays. We’re excited.”

The Logan-Chapmanville game will also be huge in that both teams are also in the same sectional and the clash will have ramifications as far as seeding. Mingo Central, the Class AA’s No. 1-ranked team in the state, is also in the sectional. The Miners, though, were upended 70-58 at Winfield on Friday night in a conference tilt.

Lincoln County, Man and Scott round out the new six-team sectional.

A big crowd is expected for the Logan-CRHS game. Chapmanville hasn’t beat Logan in 60 years.

——-

Cardinal Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Chapmanville 3-0 7-3

Logan 5-1 6-3

Mingo Central 3-1 6-2

Wayne 0-4 2-7

Scott 0-6 1-8

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Sissonville 3-1 6-2

Poca 3-2 5-2

Winfield 3-2 6-4

Herbert Hoover 2-3 6-4

Nitro 2-5 6-6

Logan High School’s Jamal Minter (5) shoots in the lane in Friday night’s 72-59 home win over the Nitro Wildcats in Cardinal Conference action. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-BEST-Jamal-Minter-shot-in-lane-CMYK.jpg Logan High School’s Jamal Minter (5) shoots in the lane in Friday night’s 72-59 home win over the Nitro Wildcats in Cardinal Conference action. Logan’s Chucky Felder (20) reaches for a rebound. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-BEST-Chucky-Felder-rebound-CMYK.jpg Logan’s Chucky Felder (20) reaches for a rebound. Logan’s David Early shoots from the corner. He finished with 30 points. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-BEST-David-Early-shoots-CMYK.jpg Logan’s David Early shoots from the corner. He finished with 30 points. Logan’s Terrance Chapman (54) scores a bucket in the lane. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-BEST-Terrance-Chapman-shot-in-lane-CMYK.jpg Logan’s Terrance Chapman (54) scores a bucket in the lane. LHS senior Will Akers dishes the ball off. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-BEST-Will-Akers-passes-CMYK.jpg LHS senior Will Akers dishes the ball off. David Early dribbles the ball at the top of the key. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-David-Early-dribbles-CMYK.jpg David Early dribbles the ball at the top of the key. Jamal Minter (5) shoots a jump shot. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-Jamal-Minter-shoots-CMYK.jpg Jamal Minter (5) shoots a jump shot. Terrance Chapman makes a move inside the paint. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-Terrance-Chapman-in-lane-CMYK.jpg Terrance Chapman makes a move inside the paint.

Logan on a roll, tops Nitro, 72-59

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

