Billies lose by 50 to Indians

MAN, W.Va. — The woes continued for the Man High School boys’ basketball team with Saturday night’s 50-point loss at home to the Sissonville Indians.

Sissonville won 94-44, dropping the winless Hillbillies to 0-9 on the season. The Indians, a member of the Cardinal Conference, improved to 7-2. Sissonville was ranked No. 9 in the state last week in Class AA.

Chance Brown paced Sissonville with 26 points. Zack McCutcheon had 16 and Brady Jones 15.

Trey Whitt led Man with 15 points. Cutler Workman had 11 and Tyler Elkins had six points. Nathan Mitchell had four, while Zach Cook, Quintin Moody and Jacob Frasier all had two points.

Sissonville was 12-for-18 from the free throw line. The Billies made just 3-of-10 from the charity stripe.

Brown netted five 3-pointers for Sissonville. Whitt sank two for Man and Workman also had a make from 3-point land.

Man is scheduled to return to the hardwood on Tuesday at home against Ambassador Christian Academy, a Williamson-based private school. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Billies then play at Lincoln County on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Then on Saturday at noon, Man plays Scott in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse.

——-

2016-17 Man High School

Boys’ Basketball Schedule (0-9):

Dec. 13: at Mount View, L 70-100

Dec. 15: Lincoln County, L 37-77

Dec. 17: at Oak Hill, L 42-88

Dec. 20: at River View, L 54-67

Dec. 22: vs. Pikeview (at Chapmanville tournament), L 47-91

Dec. 23: vs. Mount View (at Chapmanville tournament), L 46-85

Jan. 3: River View, L 44-60

Jan. 13: at Westside, L 57-116

Jan. 14: Sissonville, L 44-94

Jan. 17: Ambassador Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20: at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: vs. Scott at Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at Williamson, noon

Jan. 24: at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27: Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 31: Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 6: at Little General Shootout, TBA

Feb. 7: at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: Mount View, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Man High School’s Trey Whitt (14) flies down the lane for two points in Saturday night’s 94-4 home loss to Sissonville. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Tuesday-Trey-Whitt2-CMYK.jpg Man High School’s Trey Whitt (14) flies down the lane for two points in Saturday night’s 94-4 home loss to Sissonville. Man’s Cutler Workman (24) handles the ball. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Tuesday-Cutler-Workman-CMYK.jpg Man’s Cutler Workman (24) handles the ball. Cutler Workman puts up a jumper in Saturday’s game against the Indians. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Tuesday-Cutler-Workman2-CMYK.jpg Cutler Workman puts up a jumper in Saturday’s game against the Indians. Man’s Quintin Moody (54) powers into the lane for a shot. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Tuesday-Quintin-Moody-CMYK.jpg Man’s Quintin Moody (54) powers into the lane for a shot. Man’s Trey Whitt launches a jump shot. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Tuesday-Trey-Whitt-CMYK.jpg Man’s Trey Whitt launches a jump shot. Man’s Tyler Elkins tries to dribble past a pair of Sissonville defenders. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Tuesday-Tyler-Elkins-CMYK.jpg Man’s Tyler Elkins tries to dribble past a pair of Sissonville defenders.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).