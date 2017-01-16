Red hot Tigers roll past Pioneers

WAYNE, W.Va. — The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team stayed red hot with Satuday night’s 69-48 win at Wayne.

The Class AA No. 8-ranked Tigers won their third straight game and improved to 8-3 overall and 4-0 in the Cardinal Conference. Wayne fell to 3-8, 0-5.

Drew Williamson, a 6-foot-3 junior guard, led Chapmanville with an 18-point effort. Obinna Killen had 12, Dylan Smith 11 and Kyle Browning 10. Hunter Neil had seven, James Ellis six and Tyler Moore five.

Cameron Wallace led Wayne with 18 points, tying game-high honors with Williamson. Devin Hall had 11 points.

The Tigers led 17-11 after one quarter, 31-29 at the half and then pulled away in the third period, outscoring the Pioneers 17-8 to take a 48-37 lead. Chapmanville’s 21-11 in the fourth set the final score.

Chapmanville 95,

Scott 54

Chapmanville was coming off last Friday night’s 95-54 win on the road at Scott.

Five Tigers broke into double digits in scoring in Chapmanville’s balanced attack.

Kyle Browning led the way for CRHS with 16 points. He hed a triple-double with 10 assists and 11 rebounds.

Drew Williamson and Hunter Neil had 15 points each, while Devin Collins had 14 and Tyler Moore 11.

Dylan Smith and Obinna Killen netted six points each for the Tigers. Phillip Mullins and Garrett Richard had three apiece. James Ellis and Tristan Browning had two each and Fidelis Nwafor and Brendon Williams had one each.

Williamson added nine rebounds, while Smith dished out eight assists and Neil had six rebounds.

CRHS had a season-high 25 assists as a team.

The Tigers are scheduled to host Nitro on Tuesday night at 7:30. CRHS then has a showdown on Friday night at county rival Logan. Chapmanville hosts the Poca Dots on Jan. 24.

——-

Cardinal Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Chapmanville 4-0 8-3

Logan 5-1 6-3

Mingo Central 3-1 6-2

Wayne 0-5 3-8

Scott 0-6 1-8

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Sissonville 3-1 7-2

Poca 3-2 6-2

Winfield 3-2 6-4

Herbert Hoover 2-3 6-4

Nitro 2-5 6-6

——-

2016-17 Chapmanville Regional

High School Boys’ Basketball Schedule (8-3, 4-0):

Dec. 10: Mountain Mission, Va., W 64-47

Dec. 13: *at Winfield, W 55-44

Dec. 17: at Fairmont Senior (Big Ten/Cardinal Conference Challenge at RCB), L 54-72

Dec. 22: Mount View (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 66-57

Dec. 23: vs. Pikeview (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 71-60

Dec. 27: vs. Woodstock, Ga. (Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic at Daytona Beach, Fla.), W 83-76 (OT)

Dec. 29: vs. Atlantic, Fla. (Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic at Daytona Beach, Fla.), L 43-62

Dec. 30: vs. Rowan County, Ky. (Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic at Daytona Beach, Fla.), L 64-72

Jan. 10: *at Sissonville, W 76-56

Jan. 13: *at Scott, W 95-54

Jan. 14: *at Wayne, W 69-48

Jan. 17: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20:*at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24: *Poca, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27: at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 31: *Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7: Man, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: *Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: *at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17: * Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

* Cardinal Conference game

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

