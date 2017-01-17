Tigers, Cats climb in this week’s poll

Ahead of Friday night’s showdown game, the Chapmanville Regional and Logan High School boys’ basketball teams are moving up in the Class AA rankings.

Chapmanville (8-3) climbed into to a fifth-place tie with Philip Barbour (7-2) in this week’s poll, while Logan (6-3), not rated last week, slid into the No. 9 spot.

Fairmont Senior (8-2) is ranked No. 1, while Bluefield (8-1) is second and Mingo Central (6-2), last week’s No. 1, has dropped to third after a recent loss to Winfield.

Poca (6-2), a Cardinal Conference team, was fourth. The Dots improved to 7-2 on the season with Monday’s win over Fairmont.

North Marion (8-3) is seventh, Cardinal team Sissonville (7-2) is eighth and James Monroe (7-2) is 10th. Winfield, another Cardinal Conference team, also received votes.

Capital (6-2) is ranked No. 1 this week in Class AAA, while Wheeling Central (11-2) is first in Single-A.

Tug Valley (5-4) is rated No. 8 this week in Class A.

Boys’ Basketball Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, total points and last week’s rank:

Team Record Pts. Prev.

Class AAA

1. Capital (4) 6-2 89 1

2. University (5) 10-0 86 3

3. Musselman (1) 9-0 83 2

4. Huntington 6-1 67 5

5. George Washington 8-2 63 4

6. Martinsburg 8-1 54 7

7. Morgantown 7-2 42 6

8. Hedgesville 11-1 26 10

9. Parkersburg 6-2 15 NR

10. Greenbrier East 7-1 10 9

Others receiving votes: Woodrow Wilson 8, South Charleston 6, Parkersburg South 1.

Class AA

1. Fairmont Senior (8) 8-2 97 2

2. Bluefield (1) 8-1 89 3

3. Mingo Central 6-2 74 1

4. Poca 6-2 68 5

5. Philip Barbour 7-2 53 4

(tie)Chapmanville 8-3 53 8

7. North Marion (1) 8-3 31 NR

8. Sissonville 7-2 24 9

9. Logan 6-3 14 NR

10. James Monroe 7-2 10 10

Others receiving votes: Westside 9, Winfield 9, Point Pleasant 7, East Fairmont 6, River View 2, Independence 1, Roane County 1, Pikeview 1, Wyoming East 1.

Class A

1. Wheeling Central (9) 11-2 99 1

2. Ravenswood 9-1 87 2

3. Fayetteville (1) 9-0 82 3

4. St. Marys 8-2 54 6

5. Notre Dame 5-4 53 5

6. Bishop Donahue 8-3 46 4

7. Parkersburg Catholic 8-3 41 8

8. Tug Valley 5-4 21 NR

9. Charleston Catholic 8-3 12 9

10. Pendleton County 8-2 10 NR

(tie) Madonna 6-4 10 NR

(tie) South Harrison 8-3 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Tucker County 6, Gilmer County 6, Williamstown 5, Pocahontas County 4, Mount View 2, Paw Paw 2.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

