Nitro topples Lady Cats 42-23

LOGAN, W.Va. — The Logan High School girls’ basketball team couldn’t get its offense going on Monday night at home and ended up getting buried by Nitro, 42-23, in a Cardinal Conference game at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.

Nitro, 7-5 overall and 3-4 in the Cardinal Conference, led 15-2 after one quarter of play and never looked back.

Nitro led 21-12 at the half and 33-21 after three. A 12-2 fourth quarter by Nitro then turned it into a rout.

Leslie Boley led Nitro with 14 points, while Nadia Legros added 12 and Torri Porterfield chipped in with 11.

Ally Sipple tallied a game-high 18 points for Logan. Julianna Carter and Britney Welch had two each and Jazmyne Early chipped in with one point.

Logan (3-6, 3-4) is scheduled to play at Sissonville on Wednesday in a 7 p.m. conference game.

Sissonville stands at 7-2, 2-1. The Indians lost 61-52 at Winfield on Tuesday in a Cardinal Conference game. Winfield, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA, improved to 13-1.

Z.Z. Russell led Winfield with 22 points. Mary Lawman added 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Emily Moore tacked on 10 points and nine rebounds for Winfield.

Marleigh Bays led Sissonville with 20 points.

In other Cardinal Conference action on Tuesday night, Poca won 55-25 over Class AAA Hurricane in a non-conference game. Scott won 46-31 over Class A Hannan in another non-league affair.

Chapmanville 72,

Scott 28

The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team rolled over rival Scott, 72-28, last Saturday night at Madison in a makeup game.

Chapmanville, 7-5 overall and 3-4 in the Cardinal Conference, was led by Taylor Manns, who poured in 19 points.

Olivia Dalton tossed in 18, Kara Browning 14 and Madison Webb 11 for Chapmanville. Reese Ellis had six and Kaylee Blair and Haven Adkins had two each.

Emily Foley led Scott with 12 points.

Scott dropped to 6-6, 1-6.

The Lady Tigers were coming off last Friday night’s 73-59 loss at Wayne. Dalton had 12 and Manns 10 to lead the Lady Tigers.

“We have been forced to make some changes and it will take a little time to get back on track. The girls are working hard together,” CRHS coach Johnny Williamson said.

CRHS is scheduled to play Scott again on Thursday night at home then play at Man on Jan. 24 and host Logan on Jan. 26.

——-

Cardinal Conference

Girls’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Wayne 4-2 7-4

Mingo Central 3-2 6-3

Chapmanville 3-4 7-5

Logan 3-4 3-6

Scott 1-6 6-6

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Winfield 8-0 12-1

Poca 6-1 8-3

Sissonville 2-1 7-2

Nitro 3-4 7-5

Herbert Hoover 0-9 2-12

——-

Cardinal Conference

Girls’ Basketball Leaders

Player, School G Pts Avg

Aeriel Adkins, Wayne 11 182 16.5

Laila Arthur, Sissonville 9 142 15.8

Emily Foley, Scott 10 142 14.2

Z.Z. Russell, Winfield 13 184 14.2

Brooklyn Campbell, Sissonville 9 130 13.3

Tyshira Joplin, Mingo Central 8 105 13.1

Xziah Rhodes, Mingo Central 7 91 13.0

Aubrey Chandler, Poca 11 140 12.7

Lakyn Adkins, Wayne 11 140 12.7

Casey Skeens, Poca 11 135 12.3

Katie Ball, Mingo Central 8 94 11.8

Nadia Legros, Nitro 11 123 11.2

Marleigh Bays, Sissonville 9 91 10.1

Mikayla Long, Sissonville 9 91 10.1

Note: Statistics not provided for Chapmanville.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

