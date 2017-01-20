Tigers sizzle in win over Nitro

CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional Tigers had no trouble with the Wildcats — the Nitro Wildcats — as CRHS rolled to an 85-60 win on Tuesday night at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.

Chapmanville won its fourth straight game and improved to 9-3 overall and 5-0 in the Cardinal Conference. The Tigers sit atop the league’s South Division standings.

Nitro, one of the three new members of the conference, dropped to 6-7, 2-6. The Wildcats are in last place in the North Division.

Junior guard Drew Williamson led the way for CRHS, pouring in a game-high 29 points and sinking six big 3-pointers. Williamson was honored during the game as he recently surpassed the 1,000-point career scoring plateau. He reached the feat in last Saturday night’s 69-48 win at Wayne.

Williamson nearly reached a triple-double as he also had 10 assists and eight rebounds. Browning finished with 10 assists and five boards. Killen had six rebounds and Smith handed out five assists.

Dylan Smith tossed in 17 and Hunter Neil 14 for the Tigers in the winning effort.

Phillip Mullins came off the bench to score eight points, while James Ellis netted four and Kyle Browning and Obinna Killen had three each. Tyler Moore, Devin Collins and Tristan Browning all had two points each.

Nitro was led by Deshawn Womack who had 17 points. Austin Woodrum and Seth Brooks had 12 each.

Tigers’ coach Brad Napier said it was a good win.

“I just hope that we can keep on winning. It don’t really matter to me who we are playing,” Napier said.

Chapmanville is scheduled to return to action with Friday night’s big showdown at county rival and No. 9-ranked Logan (6-3). Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena. It’s the first meeting between the Tigers and Wildcats in six years.

The Tigers then host Poca next Tuesday and travel to Man on Jan. 27.

——-

Cardinal Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Chapmanville 5-0 9-3

Logan 5-1 6-3

Mingo Central 4-1 7-2

Wayne 0-5 3-9

Scott 0-7 1-9

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Sissonville 3-1 7-2

Poca 3-2 7-2

Winfield 4-2 7-4

Herbert Hoover 2-4 6-5

Nitro 2-6 6-7

——-

2016-17 Chapmanville Regional

High School Boys’ Basketball Schedule (9-3, 5-0):

Dec. 10: Mountain Mission, Va., W 64-47

Dec. 13: *at Winfield, W 55-44

Dec. 17: at Fairmont Senior (Big Ten/Cardinal Conference Challenge at RCB), L 54-72

Dec. 22: Mount View (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 66-57

Dec. 23: vs. Pikeview (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 71-60

Dec. 27: vs. Woodstock, Ga. (Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic at Daytona Beach, Fla.), W 83-76 (OT)

Dec. 29: vs. Atlantic, Fla. (Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic at Daytona Beach, Fla.), L 43-62

Dec. 30: vs. Rowan County, Ky. (Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic at Daytona Beach, Fla.), L 64-72

Jan. 10: *at Sissonville, W 76-56

Jan. 13: *at Scott, W 95-54

Jan. 14: *at Wayne, W 69-48

Jan. 17: *Nitro, W 85-60

Jan. 20:*at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 24: *Poca, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27: at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 31: *Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7: Man, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: *Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: *at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17: * Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

* Cardinal Conference game

Williamson reaches 1,000 career points

