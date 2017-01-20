Cats play both Wyoming teams in KCC

LOGAN, W.Va. — The Logan Wildcats will certainly be challenged next weekend when LHS’ boys’ basketball team is scheduled to host the annual King Coal Classic, Jan. 27-28 at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.

Logan, 6-3 and ranked No. 9 in the state in this week’s Class AA poll, is slated to take on both Wyoming County teams.

On Friday, January 27, Logan plays Wyoming East in the 8:30 p.m. closer.

Then on the final night of the tournament on Saturday, January 28, the Wildcats are slated to play Westside in the 8:30 p.m. finale.

The Wildcats have already played both teams this season, falling 68-64 at Wyoming East on Dec. 15 and winning 62-57 at Westside on Jan. 11.

Both the Renegades and Warriors are unranked in this week’s 2A poll.

Logan has two scheduled games before the King Coal Classic as the Cats will take on both county rivals. The Wildcats host Class AA No. 5-ranked Chapmanville Regional (9-3) this Friday night, then host winless Man (0-10) on Jan. 24.

Class AAA No. 5-ranked George Washington and Class A No. 8 Tug Valley are also in the KCC field.

The Logan girls play East Fairmont on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. in the tournament.

——-

2017 King Coal Classic

At Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena

Friday, January 27 games:

Huntington St. Joe vs. Mountain Mission, Va., 4 p.m.

George Washington vs. Perry Central, Ky., 5:30 p.m.

Tug Valley vs. Ravenswood, 7 p.m.

Logan vs. Wyoming East, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 games:

Logan Middle School vs. TBA, 1 p.m.

Logan girls vs. East Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Logan vs. Westside, 8:30 p.m.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).