Panthers win at rival Tolsia, 73-55

GLENHAYES, W.Va. — Since consolidation in the late 1980s, the Tug Valley and Tolsia high school boys’ basketball teams have had a spirited rivalry.

The Panthers and Rebels, now once again Class A sectional foes, renewed their rivalry on Tuesday night at Tolsia as No. 8-ranked Tug Valley walked away with a 73-55 win at Tolsia High School’s Rebel Arena in Glenhayes.

Tug Valley jumped on top of Tolsia early, using its ball movement and zippy passes and turning them into several easy buckets, then held off a late charge by the Rebels to notch the win.

The Panthers improved to 6-4 with the win, while Tolsia dropped to 3-5.

Tug Valley had balanced scoring, too, led by Jonathan Blankenship and Levi Davis who netted 16 points each. Tyler May had 11 and Garret Brown 10. Colby Savage and Mason Layne contributed eight and seven points respectively, while Bryson Preece had four points and Cameron Colegrove one.

Tolsia was led by Colten Jude’s 24 points. Jordan Johnson tallied 14, Brian Campbell 11 and Jacob Mollette and Jared Switzer tossed in three points each.

The Panthers led 17-6 after one quarter and 38-19 at the half. Tug Valley edged the Rebels 22-20 in the third to grab a 60-39 lead. Tolsia outscored Tug 16-13 in the fourth but it was too little too late.

Tug Valley coach Edwyn May said his team took care of business.

“We came out and played well,” Coach May said. “We knew that we couldn’t get into that Helter Skelter kind of play that they like to play. They like to play really fast offensively and take a lot of shots. We had to guard against that. A few times we got into that kind of game and shot some balls too quick. But overall, I thought that we played pretty well.”

Blankenship was 7-for-9 shooting, making both of his 3-point attempts.

“I was proud of our guys tonight,” Coach May said. “Jon only missed two shots all night long and one of them was a half court heave and one was there late in the game. We had good balance. Just about all five of our starters made it to double figures. Mason game of the bench and scored seven and Bryson came in and did a heck of a job.”

The Panthers held a 19-point cushion at the half and jumped ahead 46-23 with 6:10 to go as Davis completed a rare four-point play. Davis scored on a lay-in and was fouled. He missed the opportunity for a three-point play but was able to grab the rebound and scored on a putback.

Tolsia, however, refused to go quietly.

Jude nailed a pair of deep 3-pointers to pull the Rebels to within 46-29 with 5:11 left in the third quarter.

Tug Valley then was able to counter as Blankenship scored on a 15-foot glasser and Savage was able to score on a 12-foot base line jumper. After a Brown putback and 13-foot floater by Blankenship the Panthers led 54-33 with 2:36 left in the third period.

With 32.9 ticks to go, Layne’s three-point play gave Tug a 59-37 lead. Davis then split from the free throw line as the Panthers held a 60-39 advantage after three.

Brown scored a bucket and two free throws early in the fourth, giving the Panthers a 64-39 lead — their biggest of the game.

Jude then gave Tolsia fans something to cheer about as he rocked the rim with a two-handed alley-oop slam with 5:29 to go, trimming Tug’s lead to 64-43.

Jude later got the Rebels to within 64-47 with a a spin move in the paint with 4:29 left.

Tug Valley then outscored Tolsia 9-8 the rest of the way to put the win on ice.

“We had the big lead at halftime but we let them get back,” May said. “I called a timeout and got on them and we pulled it back a little bit but we let it drift back. I was proud of our bench tonight. They came in and played the best that they have played all year.”

The Panthers jumped ahead 10-2 early in the first quarter after a three-point play by Davis and a Brown layup.

Blankenship’s 3-pointer with 49 ticks left put the Panthers on top 17-6 after one.

Davis then drilled back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second to make it 23-8 Tug Valley. Layne’s putback then made it 25-8.

Tolsia clawed its way back some, cutting it to 27-16 after going on an 8-2 run.

Blankenship later netted a 3 and Layne was able to score on a lay-in with two seconds left, lifting the Panthers to a 38-19 lead at the half.

Tolsia and Tug Valley could meet again in the Class A sectionals. The two teams have a regular season rematch on Feb. 3 at Naugatuck.

“We were talking about that with these kids,” Coach May said. “I saw on Twitter today that it’s been 16 years since the two schools have played (in the sectional tournament). I knew that it had been a long time. Some of these kids weren’t born then and and some of them were 1 year old. I’ve tried to explain to them what this rivalry means to these people in the stands but they don’t really know anything about that.”

Tug Valley made 30-of-63 shots from the floor for 48 percent but were just 6-of-15 from the free throw line for 40 percent. Blankenship and Davis each canned a pair of 3-pointers.

Tolsia was just 21-of-58 from the field for 36 percent and 17-of-29 from the foul line for 59 percent.

Tug Valley is scheduled to play Christian County (Ky.) at 9:30 p.m. on Friday night in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse. The Panthers return to Williamson on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. to face the Class AA No. 4-ranked Poca Dots (7-2).

“We’ve got a tough schedule and we’ve got two tough games coming up at the Williamson Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday,” May said. “We’ve got Christian County on Friday night and they are the number seven team in Kentucky. Then we’ve got Poca on Saturday night and they are 7-2 and they beat Fairmont Senior on the road. Hopefully, we can get through these next two and win one of them or both of them or compete in both of them. Our schedule is so tough and we don’t worry about our record because we feel like by tournament time we’re going to be battle-tested.”

Tolsia is also slated to play in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout. On Friday, the Rebels are matched up against Wesley Christian (Ky.) in a 5 p.m. game. Then on Saturday, Tolsia takes on East Ridge (Ky.) in a 1:30 p.m. tip.

