Indians conquer Lady Cats

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — It wasn’t a pleasant trip to Sissonville on Wednesday night for the Logan High School girls’ basketball team, which was routed 61-32 by the homestanding Indians.

Logan dropped to 3-7 overall and 3-5 in the Cardinal Conference and lost for the fifth time in its last six games. Sissonville improved to 9-2, 4-1.

Sissonville jumped on top of Logan 10-2 early in the game and never looked back in posting the win. The Indians led 10-4 after one quarter, 31-15 at the half and 43-23 after three. An 18-9 Sissonville fourth quarter made the final margin even wider.

No Lady Cat player reached double digits in scoring. Beth Adkins led the way with nine points, while Ally Sipple had eight and Kaileah Williams five. Alexis Perry tossed in four points and Britney Welch, Jazmyne Early and Haleigh Hughes contributed two points apiece.

Laila Arther led Sissonville with 19 points. Markeigh Bays and Mikayla Long also reached double digits with 16 and 15 points respectively.

Brooklyn Campbell and Ashleigh McGee netted four each for the Indians. Lindsey Ullman had two and Olivia Montgomery one.

Sissonville was led by Bays in the first quarter as she scored eight of the Indians’ 10 points.

Sissonville then upped the lead to 16-4 early in the second quarter after a pair of 3-pointers by Bays.

Bays later completed an old fashioned three-point play, giving the Indians a 19-6 lead with 4:52 to go until halftime.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Long then made it 25-8 with 2:49 left. Arthur then netted a 15-foot jumper as the Indians pulled ahead 29-10.

Sipple then stole the ball away and went in for a layup and Adkins drilled a corner 3 as the Lady Cats cut it to 29-15.

Sissonville led by 16 at the half and gradually pulled away from Logan in the final two quarters.

Logan is scheduled to return to the hardwood next Tuesday at Class A Tolsia. Tip time is set for 7:30 p.m. LHS then plays at Chapmanville on Jan. 26 and hosts East Fairmont on Jan. 28 in Logan’s King Coal Classic in a 7 p.m. ballgame.

Logan closes out the month on Jan. 31 with a home game against Class AA sectional foe Lincoln County.

Poca 54,

Man 25

The Poca Dots rolled to a 54-25 win at Man High School on Wednesday night in a make-up game.

Poca improved to 10-3 on the season, while Man dropped to 2-9. The Lady Billies have dropped five straight games.

Courtney Hinkle led Man with nine points. Allie Meade had six, Sarah Blevins five, Morgan Muncy three and Sasha Moody five.

Aubrey Chandler sank a trio of 3-pointers and led Poca with 17 points. Autumn Smith had 10 and Casey Skeens and Molly Collins had nine each.

Poca was just 6-for-15 from the free throw line. Man made 14-of-24 of its foul shots but sank only five field goals.

The Dots led 11-4 after one quarter, 23-8 at the half and 48-16 after three after outpointing Man 25-8.

The Lady Billies were scheduled to play at Westside on Thursday night. It was Man’s fifth game in 10 days. Man then plays at Mingo Central next Monday before hosting Chapmanville Regional next Wednesday.

Cardinal Conference

Girls’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Wayne 4-2 7-5

Mingo Central 4-2 7-3

Chapmanville 3-4 7-5

Logan 3-5 3-7

Scott 1-6 6-6

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Winfield 9-0 13-1

Poca 6-1 10-3

Sissonville 4-1 9-2

Nitro 3-4 7-5

Herbert Hoover 0-10 2-13

Logan High School’s Alexis Perry (1) drives on Sissonville’s Ashleigh McGhee (50) in Wednesday night’s game. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Friday-Alexis-Perry-drive-down-lane-CMYK.jpg Logan High School’s Alexis Perry (1) drives on Sissonville’s Ashleigh McGhee (50) in Wednesday night’s game. Logan’s Ally Sipple passes the ball off http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Friday-Ally-Sipple-dishes-it-off-CMYK.jpg Logan’s Ally Sipple passes the ball off The Lady Cats’ Ally Sipple passes the ball up court in the game with the Indians. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Friday-Ally-Sipple-passes-CMYK.jpg The Lady Cats’ Ally Sipple passes the ball up court in the game with the Indians. Logan’s Beth Adkins (15) drives down the lane for a shot. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Friday-Beth-Adkins-rebound-CMYK.jpg Logan’s Beth Adkins (15) drives down the lane for a shot. Logan’s Britney Welch (3) dribbles the ball along the baseline. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Friday-Britney-Welch-drives-CMYK.jpg Logan’s Britney Welch (3) dribbles the ball along the baseline. The Lady Cats’ Jazmyne Early (53) gets a shot off underneath the bucket. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Friday-Jazmyne-Early-shot-in-lane-CMYK.jpg The Lady Cats’ Jazmyne Early (53) gets a shot off underneath the bucket. Logan’s Kaileah Williams nets a free throw. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Friday-Kaileah-Williams-FT-CMYK.jpg Logan’s Kaileah Williams nets a free throw. Logan’s Kaileah Williams (41) and Sissonville’s Ashleigh McGhee (50) jump for the ball in the game’s opening tip. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Friday-Kaileah-Williams-opening-tap-CMYK.jpg Logan’s Kaileah Williams (41) and Sissonville’s Ashleigh McGhee (50) jump for the ball in the game’s opening tip.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

