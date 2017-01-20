Early still second in conference in scoring

Logan High School’s David Early and Chapmanville Regional High School’s Drew Williamson are still among the leaders in the Cardinal Conference as the 2016-17 prep basketball season hits the midway point.

Early, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard, is second in the conference in scoring at 20.8 points per game.

Williamson, a 6-3 junior guard, is fifth in the league with a 19.3 points per contest average.

Early and Williamson will meet on the varsity basketball stage for the first time on Friday night at Logan as the Class AA No. 9-ranked Wildcats (6-3) host No. 5 Chapmanville (9-3) in a 7:30 p.m. game at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.

Luke Frampton of Poca still leads the Cardinal Conference as he averages 23.2 points per game.

Mingo Central’s Jeremy Dillon is third in the league with a 20.7 points a game average. Sissonville’s Chance Brown (18.3) is fifth.

Logan’s Will Akers (11.8) is 16th in the conference in scoring. Logan’s Dino Noe (11.0) is 23rd and the Tigers’ Dylan Smith (10.7) is 24th.

——-

Cardinal Conference

Scoring Leaders

Player, School G Pts Avg

Luke Frampton, Poca 9 209 23.2

David Early, Logan 9 187 20.8

Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central 9 186 20.7

Drew Williamson, Chapmanville 12 232 19.3

Chance Brown, Sissonville 9 165 18.3

Braeden McGrew, Winfield 11 196 17.8

Cam Wallace, Wayne 12 189 15.8

Austin Woodrum, Nitro 13 194 14.9

Chase King, Herbert Hoover 11 159 14.5

Michael Pinkerton, Sissonville 9 130 14.4

Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central 9 126 14.0

Deshawn Womack, Nitro 13 181 13.9

Alan Johnson, Scott 10 138 13.8

Brady Jones, Sissonville 9 123 13.7

J.P. Phillips, Poca 9 109 12.1

Will Akers, Logan 9 106 11.8

Seth Brooks, Nitro 13 148 11.4

Canaan Fletcher, Mingo Central 9 102 11.3

Zack McCutcheon, Sissonville 8 90 11.3

Andrew Day, Scott 10 111 11.1

Corey Marcum, Wayne 12 133 11.1

Tate Hancock, Winfield 11 121 11.0

Dino Noe, Logan 9 99 11.0

Dylan Smith, Chapmanville 12 128 10.7

Brandon Elkins, Scott 10 106 10.6

Andrew Huff, Winfield 11 115 10.5

Devin Hall, Wayne 12 120 10.0

