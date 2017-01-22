CRHS has huge game vs. Dots

LOGAN, W.Va. — There’s no time to rest for the Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team.

Following the Tigers big 67-60 win at arch-rival Logan on Friday night at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena, Chapmanville has another huge showdown game on Tuesday night at home against the Poca Dots at Chapmanville Regional’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.

Class AA No. 5-ranked Chapmanville, winners of five straight games, sit atop the South Division standings at 10-3 overall and 6-0 in the Cardinal Conference.

Poca is 8-2 and 4-2 and are tied for first place in the North Division with Sissonville. The Dots, ranked No. 4 in the state, beat the Sissonville Indians 73-70 on Thursday night.

Poca also defeated then No. 1-ranked Fairmont Senior, 66-63, last week.

The game is a rematch from last year’s memorial Class AA state tournament game in which the Dots escaped Chapmanville with a 30-28 slowdown win at the Charleston Civic Center.

Poca is led by Luke Frampton, the Cardinal Conference’s leading scorer, who averages 23.2 points a game.

The Dots also have J.P. Phillips (12.1). Poca was scheduled to play Class A Tug Valley on Saturday night in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse.

Logan handed one of the Dots’ losses earlier in the season with a 52-50 win on Dec. 23 at Willie Akers Arena.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” Tigers’ coach Brad Napier said about playing the Dots. “Poca’s red hot and they might be the hottest team in the state right now. They are playing great. We have to come out and put together another great game and really lock them up defensively.”

Napier said Poca is a very good basketball team.

“I told our guys before this game with Logan that this is a big game but win or lose on Saturday we’d get right back to work for Poca,” Napier said. “Poca’s a great team. They went to Fairmont and won and they’ve won some big games. They’ve had some other guys step up since the first few games. Their sophomore Skeens had a big game for them the other night. They also have some young kids that have stepped up for them. It will be a challenge and we know that. Hopefully we can match that and be ready to play.”

Napier said the Tigers have a very difficult schedule this season.

“I really like our kids. We’ve got a gutsy bunch of kids,” he said. “We’ve put them in a bunch of situations like this. That’s why we went to Florida and play the schedule that we play. I thought our experience and our toughness showed in the fourth quarter in the Logan game.”

Logan also has a big game on Tuesday night as the Wildcats host their other county rival Man.

It’s also the first time Logan and Man have played each other in years as the Wildcats have renewed their county rivalries this season with Chapmanville and Man.

The Hillbillies have struggled mightily, however, this season as Man is 0-11. The Billies lost 76-54 on the road at Lincoln County on Friday night.

Logan joins Man, Chapmanville, Lincoln County, Scott and Mingo Central in a new six-team Class AA sectional this season.

“They’ve struggled a little bit this year. They have a new coach and a lot going on with the program this year,” Logan coach Zach Green said of the Billies. “They are in a rebuilding mode. We’re going to come out and do our best and hopefuly get a W and move on to a big weekend against Wyoming East and Westside.”

After playing the Hillbillies, Logan hosts Wyoming East this coming Friday night and then Westside this Saturday night in Logan’s annual King Coal Classic basketball tournament.

——-

Cardinal Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Chapmanville 6-0 10-3

Mingo Central 4-1 7-3

Logan 5-2 6-4

Wayne 0-6 3-9

Scott 0-7 1-9

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Poca 4-2 8-2

Sissonville 4-2 7-3

Winfield 5-2 8-4

Nitro 3-6 7-7

Herbert Hoover 2-5 6-6

Logan’s Braxton Goff dribbles the ball along the baseline and is guarded by Chapmanville’s Devin Collins (10) in Friday night’s game won the Tigers 67-60. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-upcoming-Braxton-Goff-dribbles-CMYK.jpg Logan’s Braxton Goff dribbles the ball along the baseline and is guarded by Chapmanville’s Devin Collins (10) in Friday night’s game won the Tigers 67-60. Logan’s Dino Noe (1) goes in for a slam dunk. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-upcoming-Dino-Noe-dunk-CMYK.jpg Logan’s Dino Noe (1) goes in for a slam dunk. Chapmanville’s Drew Williamson skies high for a rebound as Logan’s Jamal Minter (5) reaches for the ball. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-upcoming-Drew-Williamson-rebound-CMYK.jpg Chapmanville’s Drew Williamson skies high for a rebound as Logan’s Jamal Minter (5) reaches for the ball. The Tigers’ Obinna Killen (2) shoots a free throw. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-upcoming-Obinna-Killen-FT-CMYK.jpg The Tigers’ Obinna Killen (2) shoots a free throw. Logan’s T.J. Mullins dribbles across the top of the key as Chapmanville’s Dylan Smith (11) defends. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-upcoming-TJ-Mullins-CMYK.jpg Logan’s T.J. Mullins dribbles across the top of the key as Chapmanville’s Dylan Smith (11) defends.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).