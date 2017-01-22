Tigers rally around Browning; Goff returns for LHS

LOGAN, W.Va. — There was a huge void in the Chapmanville lineup on Friday night as starting point guard Kyle Browning was not on the floor for the Tigers’ big showdown game at Logan.

Browning reportedly fell ill early on Friday and was unable to make it to the game.

The Tigers rallied around their fallen comrade and beat the Wildcats 67-60 at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.

“We want to send a shout out to Kyle. We love him and we miss him,” Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said.

Browning’s condition is unknown.

“I don’t know. I haven’t talked to him since earlier in the day,” Napier said. “When I talked to him earlier they were running tests on him. They are trying to find out what’s going on. He passed out a couple of times today.”

Browning was sorely missed during the game.

The Tigers were out of sync, particularly early on as CRHS managed to score just five first quarter points.

Browning has played well all season long for the Tigers.

In Chapmanville’s 95-54 win on Jan. 13 at rival Scott, Browning led the way for CRHS with 16 points. He hed a triple-double with 10 assists and 11 rebounds.

“He’s one of the guys that makes us go,” Napier said. “Kyle’s such a great all-around player. He’s a great defender and he’s going to get you six to eight rebounds a game and nine to 10 points a game and six to eight assists a game. He’s a great high school basketball player. Of course, we missed him.”

Without Browning on the court and being the Tigers’ court general, it took awhile for CRHS to adjust, Napier said.

“It took our other guards and our team about a quarter to adjust,” he said. “They had to play different roles than they normally play. Kyle is our floor leader in offense. Kyle does a lot for us and when you take that away it makes you play different roles.”

Huge crowd

There was no official word on Friday night’s crowd size but it was packed.

It was like the old days at the field house many older fans said.

Logan’s Willie Akers Arena holds 2,700 and there were at least a hundred or more fans standing in the corners and sitting on the stage.

The estimated crowd was around 2,800.

It was the biggest audience at the field house in years.

“It was great. It was a tournament-type of atmophere,” Napier said. “Hopefully, this will help both teams in the end in the sectional and regional. I think that we’re going to be both major players in that. I think a game like this can help both of us.”

Logan coach Zach Green said it was great to see such a large crowd.

“This was our first time playing in front of a crowd like this,” Green said. “We played against a seasoned team that has played in situations like this but it’s not the end of the world. We’re going to see these guys again and we can’t wait.”

The two teams are set to meet again on Feb. 10 in Chapmanville.

Goff’s return

Friday night marked the return for Logan’s Braxton Goff, a 6-4 senior guard/forward, who sat out the first nine games with an injured foot.

Goff scored 10 points in his season debut.

“We were real happy to have him back,” Green said. “With the ball in his hands Braxton was pretty good tonight. But he missed some easy snowbirds in the first half. Braxton will improve though and we know that he will. He hasn’t played in six weeks since he’s been on the floor and played. That’s a long time to go without playing and this was his first game back and he had to play in front of a crowd like this. He was definitely nervous. But he settled down in the second half. He’s got to get more focused and stick to what we are telling him. Overall, we were happy with the way that he played. We’re excited to have him back.”

The pollsters were right

The pollsters might have got the U.S. presidential election totally wrong, predicting a sweeping win by Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump instead of a Trump landslide victory.

The pollsters, however, got Friday night’s Chapmanville-Logan game right.

They were spot on.

In a Twitter poll conducted by the Logan Banner, 67 percent picked the Tigers to beat Logan, while 33 percent chose the Wildcats.

A total of 142 people took part in the poll.

——-

——-

Logan High School’s Braxton Goff draws a triple team from Chapmanville Regional’s Tyler Moore (23), Drew Williamson (13) and Obinna Killen in Friday night’s game which was won by the Tigers 67-60 at Logan. It was the first game of the season for Goff, who had been nursing an injured foot. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-NOTES-Braxton-Goff-shoots-CMYK.jpg Logan High School’s Braxton Goff draws a triple team from Chapmanville Regional’s Tyler Moore (23), Drew Williamson (13) and Obinna Killen in Friday night’s game which was won by the Tigers 67-60 at Logan. It was the first game of the season for Goff, who had been nursing an injured foot. Logan’s Braxton Goff (10) brings the ball up court in Friday’s game. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-NOTES-Braxton-Goff2-CMYK.jpg Logan’s Braxton Goff (10) brings the ball up court in Friday’s game. Chapmanville coach Brad Napier directs traffic in Friday’s game. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-NOTES-Coach-Brad-Napier-CMYK.jpg Chapmanville coach Brad Napier directs traffic in Friday’s game. Logan coach Zach Green calls in a play. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-NOTES-Coach-Zach-Green-CMYK.jpg Logan coach Zach Green calls in a play. The Tigers’ Dylan Smith drives in for a layup as Logan’s Jamal Minter defends. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-NOTES-Dylan-Smith-layup-CMYK.jpg The Tigers’ Dylan Smith drives in for a layup as Logan’s Jamal Minter defends. CRHS fan and football team quarterback Adam Vance holds up a sign dubbing Logan County “Chapmanville County.” http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-NOTES-fans-CMYK.jpg CRHS fan and football team quarterback Adam Vance holds up a sign dubbing Logan County “Chapmanville County.” The Wildcat mascot has a little fun before the game, hanging a Tiger toy on a stick. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Sunday-NOTES-mascot-CMYK.jpg The Wildcat mascot has a little fun before the game, hanging a Tiger toy on a stick.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

