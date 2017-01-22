Lady Tigers pound on Skyhawks, 81-24

CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team had an easy time with rival Scott on Thursday night at home as the Lady Tigers pounded on the Skyhawks, 81-24.

Chapmanville improved to 8-5 overall and 4-4 in the Cardinal Conference with the win.

The Lady Tigers swept the season series with Scott, also taking a 72-28 win on the road on Jan. 14.

Kara Browning led Chapmanville with 19 points. Kaylee Blair had 16, Madison Webb 14 and Gracie Brumfield 10. Taylor Manns and Haven Adkins had six each, Olivia Dalton five and Reese Ellis three. Cam Dodrill had two points.

CRHS is down to one senior on the roster.

Senior Abby Marcum, a Second-Team All-Cardinal Conference selection last year, quit the team after the Jan. 10 52-51 loss at Mingo Central, CRHS coach Johnny Williamson said.

CRHS is set to play at Man on Tuesday night at 7. The Lady Tigers then host their other county rival, Logan, this Thursday at 7:30.

* In other girls’ action on Thursday night, the Man High School Lady Billies were routed on the road at Westside, 76-24.

Man is 2-10 on the season and has lost six straight games.

The Lady Billies play at Mingo Central on Monday at 7 p.m. before hosting Chapmanville Regional on Tuesday.

* In county boys’ basketball action on Friday night, Man lost 76-54 at new Class AA sectional foe Lincoln County to fall to 0-11 on the season.

No statistics were available on the game.

The Hillbillies, coached by first-year mentor T.J. Blevins, were slated to play Scott on Saturday in the Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at Williamson.

Man plays at Logan on Tuesday night at 7:30 and then hosts Chapmanville Regional on Friday.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

