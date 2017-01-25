Wildcats crush winless Billies

LOGAN, W.Va. — With what has transpired so far this season Tuesday’s county game between Logan and Man expected to be a huge mismatch.

It was, as Logan rolled to an easy 90-39 win over the county rival and winless Man Hillbillies at Logan High School’s Willie Akers Arena.

Logan improved to 7-4 on the season, while Man dropped to 0-13.

It was the first meeting between the two rivals in seven years.

Logan jumped on top of Man 32-2 after one quarter of play and then coasted, subbing freely pretty much the rest of the game.

The Wildcats led 51-18 at the half and 70-29 after three. LHS outscored the Billies 20-10 in the fourth period.

Logan was led in scoring by Will Akers, who tossed in 20 points. Akers was on fire in the first half, hitting a trio of 3-pointers but was used sparingly in the second half as Logan Coach Zach Green went freely to his bench.

Terrance Chapman had 19 points for Logan, while freshman Nate White tossed in 10 points. Jamal Minter had eight and David Early, Braxton Goff and Dino Noe each had seven points. T.J. Mullins tallied five points, Joe Love three and Austin Conn and Dakota Varney had two each.

Trey Whitt led Man with 13 points. Quintin Moody had eight points, while Cutler Workman and Nathan Mitchell pitched in five points each. Michael Sorrell had four points and Andy Spaulding and Tyler Elkins pumped in two points apiece.

Logan was 18-for-25 from the free throw line for 72 percent, while Man was just 8-for-15 for 53.3 percent.

Logan got back on the winning track following last Friday night’s emotional 67-60 home loss to Chapmanville.

“It was good just to get back out there,” Coach Green said after the game. “We were able to get everybody into the game tonight and we had a lot of fun. It was a good night for us.”

Goff got things started for the Wildcats with a bucket and Akers soon added a 3-pointer and Minter another hoop as Logan led 7-0.

Man’s first points came on a basket by Sorrell to make it 7-2 at the 6:10 mark.

That would be Man’s only points of the first quarter as Logan went on a 25-0 run to grab a 30-point edge after one period.

Goff later hit a 3 to make it 14-2 and two straight makes by Akers from beyond the 3-point arc pushed the Logan lead to 22-2.

Logan then put in five reserves at the 3:41 mark of the opening frame and continued the run.

A 3 by Mullins made it 28-2 and another hoop by Mullins gave LHS the insurmountable 32-2 lead.

Early then scored a basket to start the second stanza as Logan led 34-2.

Man then went on a 7-0 run on two baskets by Moody and a 3-pointer by Whitt to make it 34-9 with 5:28 remaining until the half.

Logan then subbed out with four minutes left and led 51-18 at the half.

Early hit a trey for Logan to open the second half and Goff added a two to make it 56-18 with 6:53 on the clock.

Coach Green then elected to take out his starters at the 5:42 mark of the third period, leading 57-24.

Noe came in to game in the final two minutes of play and had two monster dunks to bring the home crowd to their feet as the Cats led 70-29 heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Minter was the only Logan starter to start the fourth quarter for the Cats.

Logan is scheduled to return to action with this weekend’s King Coal Classic at Willie Akers Arena.

The Cats host Wyoming East on Friday at 8:30 or 9 and then play host to Westside on Saturday night at around 8:30 or 9.

Man hosts county rival and Class AA No. 5-ranked Chapmanville Regional on Friday night at 7:30.

——-

2016-17 Logan High School

Boys’ Basketball Schedule (7-4, 6-2):

Dec. 9: *Scott, W 79-42

Dec. 13: *Herbert Hoover, W 72-47

Dec. 15: at Wyoming East, L 64-68

Dec. 17: vs. Robert C. Byrd (at Cardinal Conference/Big 10 Challenge), L 58-66

Dec. 20: *at Mingo Central, L 59-73

Dec. 23: *Poca, W 52-50

Jan. 3: *Wayne, W 64-42

Jan. 6: *at Scott, ppd.

Jan. 11: at Westside, W 62-57

Jan. 13: *Nitro, W 72-59

Jan. 20: *Chapmanville, L 60-67

Jan. 24: Man, W 90-39

Jan. 27: Wyoming East (King Coal Classic), 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: Westside (King Coal Classic), 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 31: *at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 6: vs. Bridgeport (at Charleston Civic Center), TBA

Feb. 7: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: *at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17: *at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 20: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

* Cardinal Conference game

Logan High School’s Braxton Goff (10) defends the Man Hillbillies on an inbounds pass in Tuesday night’s game at Logan which was won by the Wildcats 90-39. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LoganMan-Braxton-Goff-CMYK.jpg Logan High School’s Braxton Goff (10) defends the Man Hillbillies on an inbounds pass in Tuesday night’s game at Logan which was won by the Wildcats 90-39. Man first-year coach T.J. Blevins looks on from the bench in Tuesday night’s game at Logan. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LoganMan-TJ-Blevins-CMYK.jpg Man first-year coach T.J. Blevins looks on from the bench in Tuesday night’s game at Logan. Logan first-year coach Zach Green talks to David Early. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LoganMan-Zach-Green-CMYK.jpg Logan first-year coach Zach Green talks to David Early.

By Paul Adkins [email protected] and Jerry Fekete Banner Correspondent

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

