Lady Tigers roll over struggling Lady Billies

The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team rolled over county rival Man, 63-15, on Tuesday night at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse.

Chapmanville (9-5) swept the season series with the Lady Billies, also taking a 57-23 win at home in the season opener.

Man continues to struggle. The Lady Billies fell to 2-12 on the season and lost their eighth straight game.

Man hasn’t won a game since taking back-to-back victories over Teays Valley Christian (43-41) and Montcalm (41-32) back in mid-December.

Kara Browning led Chapmanville with 13 points in the win. Gracie Brumfield and Madison Webb tossed in 11 points each, while Kaylee Blair had 10. Olivia Dalton finished with nine points, Taylor Manns had eight and Reese Ellis chipped in with one point.

No Man player had more than three points.

The Lady Tigers are scheduled to host county rival Logan on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., then play at Winfield on Feb. 2. Winfield is 14-1 and was tied for the No. 1 spot in the state this week with Bluefield.

Man hosts Westside on Jan. 30. The Lady Billies were routed by Westside earlier in the season, 76-24, on the road.

Man then plays at Teays Valley Christian on Jan. 31.

Tolsia 41,

Logan 32

The Logan High School girls’ basketball team fell to 3-8 on the season and dropped its third straight game with Tuesday night’s 41-32 loss at Class A Tolsia at Rebel Arena in Glenhayes.

Taylor Parsley led Tolsia with 15 points, seven rebounds and seven steals as the Rebels improved to 7-7.

Sarah Jude added 11 points and Tasha Nicholas had 17 boards for Tolsia. Moriah Finley had 10 assists.

Tolsia led 6-4 after one quarter, 19-11 at the half and 32-22 after three.

Britney Welch and Ce Ce Knox tossed in six points each for the Lady Cats. Stevy Kirkland netted five, while Ally Sipple had four and Beth Adkins and Kennedy Hamlet had three each. Jazmyne Early and Kaileah Williams had two each and Julianna Carter one point.

Logan is scheduled to play at Chapmanville Regional on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. LHS then hosts East Fairmont on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the King Coal Classic tourney at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.

BOYS

Chapmanville-Poca ppd.

Tuesday’s scheduled showdown between Class A No. 1-ranked Poca (9-2) and No. 5 Chapmanville Regional (10-3) was postponed due to reported water issues at CRHS.

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Chapmanville is slated to play at county rival Man (0-13) on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

CRHS then plays host to Scott on Feb. 3 and then to Mingo Central on Feb. 4.

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

