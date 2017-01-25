Early, Williamson among conf. leaders

David Early and Drew Williamson are still among the leaders in the Cardinal Conference as the 2016-17 high school basketball season hits the stretch drive.

Early, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard for the Logan Wildcats, is second in the conference in scoring at 21.6 points per game.

Williamson, Chapmanville Regional High School’s 6-3 junior guard, is fourth in the league at 19.9 points per contest.

Poca’s Luke Frampton still leads the Cardinal Conference in scoring at 24.2 points a game.

Mingo Central’s Jeremy Dillon is third at 20.6 points per contest.

Sissonville’s Chance Brown (18.4) is fifth, while Winfield’s Braeden McGrew (18.3) is sixth.

Cam Wallace of Wayne is seventh in the conference in scoring at 16.1 points per game.

Mingo Central freshman Drew Hatfield (15.5) is eighth, Austin Woodrum (14.8) of Nitro is ninth and Alan Johnson (14.3) of Scott is 10th in scoring.

Logan’s Will Akers is 17th in scoring at 11.5 points per contest. Akers, a 6-2 senior guard, tossed in 20 points in Tuesday night’s 90-39 win over the Man Hillbillies.

Akers’ teammate Dino Noe (10.6) is 23rd in the conference in scoring. Chapmanville’s Dylan Smith (10.5) is 25th.

Chapmanville, ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AA, sits atop the Cardinal Conference’s South Division standings at 10-3 overall and 6-0 in the league.

The Poca Dots, ranked No. 1 in the state this week, are in second place place in the North Division standings at 9-2 overall and 4-2 in the conference. Sissonville leads by one half game with a 5-2 league mark.

Mingo Central and Sissonville are also ranked in the top 10 this week. The Miners are fourth and Sissonville eighth.

——-

Cardinal Conference Leaders

Player, School G Pts Avg

Luke Frampton, Poca 11 266 24.2

David Early, Logan 10 216 21.6

Jeremy Dillon, Mingo Central 11 226 20.6

Drew Williamson, Chapmanville 13 259 19.9

Chance Brown, Sissonville 10 184 18.4

Braeden McGrew, Winfield 12 219 18.3

Cam Wallace, Wayne 13 209 16.1

Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central 11 170 15.5

Austin Woodrum, Nitro 14 207 14.8

Alan Johnson, Scott 13 186 14.3

Chase King, Herbert Hoover 12 170 14.2

Deshawn Womack, Nitro 14 198 14.1

Brady Jones, Sissonville 10 140 14.0

Michael Pinkerton, Sissonville 10 138 13.8

J.P. Phillips, Poca 11 137 12.5

Andrew Day, Scott 13 156 12.0

Will Akers, Logan 10 115 11.5

Nate Samples, Sissonville 10 110 11.0

Tate Hancock, Winfield 12 131 10.9

Corey Marcum, Wayne 13 141 10.9

Seth Brooks, Nitro 14 151 10.8

Canaan Fletcher, Mingo Central 11 119 10.8

Dino Noe, Logan 10 106 10.6

Brandon Elkins, Scott 13 136 10.5

Dylan Smith, Chapmanville 13 137 10.5

Andrew Huff, Winfield 12 123 10.3

Zack McCutcheon, Sissonville 9 90 10.0

——-

Cardinal Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Chapmanville 6-0 10-3

Mingo Central 4-1 8-3

Logan 5-2 7-4

Wayne 0-7 3-11

Scott 0-8 3-11

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Sissonville 5-2 8-3

Poca 4-2 9-2

Winfield 5-3 8-5

Nitro 4-6 8-7

Herbert Hoover 2-5 7-6

Chapmanville Regional High School’s Drew Williamson goes in for a shot in a recent game. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Thursday-Drew-Williamson-CMYK.jpg Chapmanville Regional High School’s Drew Williamson goes in for a shot in a recent game. Drew Williamson brings the ball down court during a recent game. The junior is ranked fourth in the Cardinal Conference in scoring at 19.9 points a game. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Thursday-Drew-Williamson2-CMYK.jpg Drew Williamson brings the ball down court during a recent game. The junior is ranked fourth in the Cardinal Conference in scoring at 19.9 points a game. Logan High School’s David Early (2) shoots over Chapmanville’s Dylan Smith and Obinna Killen in last Friday’s game with the Tigers. Early, a freshman guard, is second in the Cardinal Conference in scoring at 21.6 points a game. http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Thursday-David-Early-shoots-CMYK.jpg Logan High School’s David Early (2) shoots over Chapmanville’s Dylan Smith and Obinna Killen in last Friday’s game with the Tigers. Early, a freshman guard, is second in the Cardinal Conference in scoring at 21.6 points a game.