Tigers take down No. 1 Dots

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — Lookout Class AA basketball.

The Chapmanville Regional High School boys are for real.

The Tigers proved that point with Saturday night’s 59-56 win at home over Class AA No. 1-ranked Poca at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.

Chapmanville, ranked No. 5 in the state, won its seventh straight game and improved to 12-3 overall and 7-0 in the Cardinal Conference.

The undefeated league mark keeps the Tigers in first place in the Cardinal standings.

The Dots dropped to 10-3, 5-3. Poca is in a three-way tie for first place in the Cardinal Conference’s North Division standings with Sissonville and Winfield, which also have 5-3 league records.

Chapmanville leads Mingo Central by one game in the South Division and the overall conference standings. The Miners are 6-1 in the league and host the Tigers this Saturday night in a big showdown game at the MCHS gym.

In Saturday night’s win over Poca, Chapmanville 6-foot-3 all-state junior guard Drew Williamson drilled five 3-pointers and tossed in 26 points to lead CRHS.

Devin Collins added nine points for the Tigers. Obinna Killen tossed in eight points. Tyler Moore had six, while Kyle Browning and Hunter Neil netted five points each.

The Dots saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end. Poca was led, as always, by Luke Frampton, who canned five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 33 points.

Poca made 14-of-17 of its free throw attempts for 82.4 percent. The Tigers were 6-of-8 for 75 percent.

Chapmanville led 16-13 after one quarter, 25-23 at the half and 45-42 after three. Both teams tallied 14 points in the final period of play.

Collins also made a trio of 3-pointers for CRHS. Browning also made one.

Coach Brad Napier’s Tigers are scheduled to return to action with a pair of games against two of the weaker teams in the conference. CRHS hosts Herbert Hoover (7-8, 2-7) on Tuesday and Scott (4-11, 1-8) on Friday before the game with Mingo Central on Saturday night. All three have 7:30 p.m. tip times.

CRHS hosts Man on Feb. 7 and Logan on Feb. 10.

The Tigers then close out the regular season Feb. 14 at Mingo Central and Feb. 17 at home against Wayne.

Chapmanville hasn’t lost a game since Dec. 30 with a 72-64 defeat to Rowan County (Ky.) in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Tigers went 1-2 in the tourney and are 11-1 against in-state teams this season.

——-

Cardinal Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Chapmanville 7-0 12-3

Mingo Central 6-1 11-3

Logan 5-2 8-5

Scott 1-8 4-11

Wayne 0-8 3-12

—-

NORTH DIVISION

Team Conf. All

Poca 5-3 10-3

Sissonville 5-3 9-4

Winfield 5-3 8-6

Nitro 4-6 9-7

Herbert Hoover 2-7 7-8

——-

2016-17 Chapmanville Regional

High School Boys’ Basketball Schedule (12-3, 7-0):

Dec. 10: Mountain Mission, Va., W 64-47

Dec. 13: *at Winfield, W 55-44

Dec. 17: at Fairmont Senior (Big Ten/Cardinal Conference Challenge at RCB), L 54-72

Dec. 22: Mount View (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 66-57

Dec. 23: vs. Pikeview (Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament), W 71-60

Dec. 27: vs. Woodstock, Ga. (Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic at Daytona Beach, Fla.), W 83-76 (OT)

Dec. 29: vs. Atlantic, Fla. (Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic at Daytona Beach, Fla.), L 43-62

Dec. 30: vs. Rowan County, Ky. (Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic at Daytona Beach, Fla.), L 64-72

Jan. 10: *at Sissonville, W 76-56

Jan. 13: *at Scott, W 95-54

Jan. 14: *at Wayne, W 69-48

Jan. 17: *Nitro, W 85-60

Jan. 20:*at Logan, W 67-60

Jan. 27: at Man, W 105-32

Jan. 28: *Poca, W 59-56

Jan. 31: *Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 7: Man, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: *Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14: *at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17: * Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

* Cardinal Conference game

http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LOGO-Poca-Dots-CMYK-2.jpg http://loganbanner.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Chapmanville-Tigers-alternate-logo-CMYK-4.jpg

CRHS sits atop Cardinal Conference standings

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).