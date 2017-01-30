Westside tops Logan in King Coal Classic

LOGAN, W.Va. — Last Friday night the Logan High School boys’ basketball team got some revenge on Wyoming East with a win over the Warriors in Logan’s King Coal Classic, avenging an earlier loss to the Warriors.

This time it was Westside’s turn.

The Renegades got revenge on Logan with Saturday night’s 74-64 win over the Wildcats on the final night of the King Coal Classic at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.

Westside had been beaten by Logan earlier in the season at home, 62-57.

Logan dropped to 8-5 on the season with the loss.

Shane Jenkins poured in 22 points to lead Westside in the victory. Isaiah Lester had 14 and Cory Hatfield 13.

Freshman guard David Early tossed in a game-high 27 points to pace the Wildcats. Braxton Goff had 15 and T.J. Mullins 11. Jamal Minter added nine points for LHS. Nate White chipped in with two points.

Logan led 19-12 after one quarter and 30-23 at the half. Westside then outscored Logan 20-18 in the third to pull to within 48-43. The Renegades’ 31-16 fourth quarter was then the difference.

The Wildcats return to Cardinal Conference action with Tuesday night’s road game at Sissonville. Logan then plays at winless county rival Man on Friday night. The Cats blasted the Hillbillies 90-39 on Jan. 24 at home.

Logan then plays Bridgeport on Feb. 6 at 6:45 p.m. in the Little General Shootout at the Big House at the Charleston Civic Center.

In other KCC action on Saturday night, the Logan High School girls improved to 4-9 on the season with a 40-30 win over East Fairmont.

The Lady Cats host Lincoln County on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Wayne on Thursday at 7:30 and Chapmanville Regional on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The LHS girls play River View on Feb. 6 at 5:15 p.m. in the Shootout at the Big House before the Logan boys’ game.

2016-17 Logan High School

Boys’ Basketball Schedule (8-5, 5-2):

Dec. 9: *Scott, W 79-42

Dec. 13: *Herbert Hoover, W 72-47

Dec. 15: at Wyoming East, L 64-68

Dec. 17: vs. Robert C. Byrd (at Cardinal Conference/Big 10 Challenge), L 58-66

Dec. 20: *at Mingo Central, L 59-73

Dec. 23: *Poca, W 52-50

Jan. 3: *Wayne, W 64-42

Jan. 11: at Westside, W 62-57

Jan. 13: *Nitro, W 72-59

Jan. 20: *Chapmanville, L 60-67

Jan. 24: Man, W 90-39

Jan. 27: Wyoming East (King Coal Classic), W 64-58

Jan. 28: Westside (King Coal Classic), L 64-74

Jan. 31: *at Sissonville, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 6: vs. Bridgeport (at Charleston Civic Center), TBA

Feb. 7: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: *at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 17: *at Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 20: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21: at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

* Cardinal Conference game

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

