County teams to play in Shootout at the Big House

Three Logan County teams are set to take part in next week’s Little General Shootout at the Big House at the Charleston Civic Center, the yearly home to the annual boys and girls state basketball tournament.

The Man High School boys (0-14), suffering a winless season so far, will get the entire three-day, 29-game tournament under way on Monday, Feb. 6 with an early morning game against Winfield (8-6) of the Cardinal Conference.

Tipoff is 8:45 a.m.

Both Logan teams will then play later that night back-t0-back.

The Logan High School girls take on River View at 5:15 p.m. Then at 6:45, the Logan boys (8-5) are set to take on Bridgeport in a game pitting the Cardinal Conference against the Big Ten Conference.

Other Cardinal Conference teams are also in the field.

The Nitro boys are set to square off with Roane County at 2:45 on Feb. 6. The Winfield girls play Parkersburg South on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. The Wayne girls play Williamstown on Feb. 8 at 10:15 a.m.

Other area teams are also set to play in the Shootout as the Lincoln County girls play Gilmer County on Feb. 7 at 8:45 a.m. and the LCHS boys follow with a contest at 10:15 against Gilmer County as well.

The Wyoming East boys are matched up against Charleston Catholic at 5:15 on Feb. 7. The Westside boys take on Robert C. Byrd on Feb. 8 at 1:15 p.m.

Last year’s Shootout at the Big House was marred by snowy weather and several games ended up being cancelled. The Logan girls played county rival Chapmanville last year in the tournament, losing 49-44. The Logan girls played two games in the Shootout, also falling to St. Albans, 63-52, on the first day.

The Logan boys beat Winfield (44-41) and the Chapmanville boys downed Charleston Catholic (61-52) last year. The Man boys won over Paden City (57-36).

The Hillbillies are on a 15-game losing streak dating back to last season counting Man’s 63-55 loss at Van in last year’s Class A sectionals.

The last win by Man was Feb. 27, 2016 with a 94-43 victory over Montcalm in the sectional tourney.

——-

Little General Shootout

at the Big House

At the Charleston Civic Center

Monday, Feb. 6 games

8:45 a.m. — Winfield vs. Man (boys); 10:15 — Williamstown vs. Notre Dame (girls); 11:45 — Williamstown vs. Notre Dame (boys); 1:15 p.m. — Indian Lake (Ohio) vs. Sherman (boys); 2:45 — Nitro vs. Roane County (boys); 4 — First Love (Pa.) vs. Wesley Christian (Ky.) (boys); 5:15 — Logan vs. River View (girls); 6:45 — Logan vs. Bridgeport (boys); 8 — Capital vs. St. Albans (boys); 9:15 — Capital vs. South Charleston (girls)

Tuesday, Feb. 7 games

8:45 a.m. — Lincoln County vs. Gilmer County (girls); 10:15 — Lincoln County vs. Gilmer County (boys); 1:15 p.m, — Webster County vs. Summers County (boys); 2:45 — Parkersburg vs. Spring Valley (girls); 4 — Oak Glen vs. Keyser (boys); 5:15 — Charleston Catholic vs. Wyoming East (boys); 6:45 — University vs. Huntington (boys); 8 — Ravenswood vs. St. Joseph (boys); 9:15 — Magnolia vs. St. Marys (boys)

Wednesday, Feb. 8 games

8:45 a.m. — Ripley vs. James Monroe (girls); 10:15 — Williamstown vs. Wayne (girls); 11:45 — St. Joseph vs. Bluefield (girls); 1:15 — Westside vs. Robert C. Byrd (boys); 2:45 — Wheeling Park vs. George Washington (girls); 4 — Wheeling Park vs. George Washington (boys); 5:15 — Huntington vs. Morgantown (girls); 6:45 — Woodrow Wilson vs. Morgantown (boys); 8 — Parkersburg South vs. Winfield (girls); 9:15 — Parkersburg South vs. Hurricane (boys)

By Paul Adkins [email protected]

(Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner).

