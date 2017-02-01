Lady Billies drop 8th straight game

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — The Man High School Lady Billies’ basketball team fell short on Tuesday night on the road to the Teays Valley Christain Lady Lions, 51-47.

Holly Edwards and Emily Hatfield combined for 44 points to lead Teay Valley Christain to victory as Man fell to 3-12 on the season. Edwards finished with 32 points while Hatfield chipped in 12. Edwards hit three 3-pointers and made 13-of-17 free throws.

Teays Valley Christian improved to 12-11.

Man was led by C.C. Mosley with 15 points and Courtney Hinkle with 11. Allie Meade had nine, Morgan Muncy six and Karrisa Anderson five.

The Lady Billies have lost eight games in a row.

Man came out and took a 11-3 lead, including a 9-5 advantage after the first quarter of play but the Lady Lions would outscore the Lady Billies 22-15 in the second stanza to take a 27-24 lead at the intermission.

TVC then outscored Man 13-9 in the third quarter of play for a 40-33 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play as the Lady Lions went on for the four-point win.

Katie Lucas added seven points for Teays Valley and Maddie Lambert tossed in three points.

The Lady Billies were slated to host Nitro on Wednesday night, then host Montcalm on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m.

——-

2016-17 Man High School

Girls’ Basketball Schedule (3-12):

Dec. 2: at Lincoln County, L 25-57

Dec. 5: at Scott, L 40-42

Dec. 7: at Chapmanville, L 23-57

Dec. 10: Mingo Central, L 27-41

Dec. 12: Teays Valley Christian, W 43-41

Dec. 15: at Montcalm, W 41-34

Dec. 16: Mount View, W 26-17

Jan. 10: River View, L 16-57

Jan. 11: at Nitro, L 18-49

Jan. 12: Lincoln County, L 22-43

Jan. 18: Poca, L 24-53

Jan. 19: at Westside, L 24-76

Jan. 23: at Mingo Central, L 47-71

Jan. 24: Chapmanville, L 15-63

Jan. 30: Westside, ppd.

Jan. 31: at Teays Valley Christian, L 47-51

Feb. 1: Nitro, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: Montcalm, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 6: at Mount View, 7 p.m.

Feb. 9: at River View, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13: at Poca, 7 p.m.

Feb. 16: Scott, 6 p.m.